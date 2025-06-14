Dems Scramble to Hug the Flag After Years of Trashing It

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democrats faced mockery after launching a campaign to embrace the American flag despite their long history of smearing and even defacing it.

Reps. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., and Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., kicked off the apparent effort by handing out U.S. flags ahead of President Donald Trump’s military parade on Flag Day, June 15, 2025.

Each flag reportedly included a note from Ryan and Deluzio, both of whom are veterans, reading the following: “Patriotism does not belong to one party” and “The flag, and the values it stands for, belong to every single American.”

Politico drew fire for running cover for the party in an article headlined “Democrats reclaim the American flag.”

“Democrats’ newest approach to win back voters is a fresh embrace of the nation’s oldest symbol,” Politico journalist Adam Wren wrote in Friday’s piece.

The story quoted Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, all Democrats, to reinforce the narrative.

On X, critics mocked Politico for parroting the claim and for a string of editorial errors. Politico later issued an editor’s note, correcting several errors in the piece.

“CORRECTION: This article originally misspelled Ruben Gallego’s first name, misidentified Hakeem Jeffries’ title, mischaracterized Chris Deluzio’s deployments to Iraq, and misstated Donald Trump’s birthday,” Politico noted.

Others pointed out that Democrats routinely wave foreign flags, the LGBTQ flag and the trans flag, yet only now have they remembered the American flag.

Photos circulated online showed anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles burning the American flag to protest Trump’s immigration crackdown. At the same time, Democrats proudly waved the gay pride flag on the White House grounds.

And yet almost none of them specifically called this out… https://t.co/9PcBktJqnx pic.twitter.com/kR2IDCPEhC — Conor Coutts (@ConorCoutts) June 13, 2025

Why? Is prioritizing DEI over Americans not working for them? https://t.co/rrFi5FgDCm pic.twitter.com/4boOdkGgJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2025