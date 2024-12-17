Quantcast
Tuesday, December 17, 2024

FBI Informant Tried Implicating Innocent Mother in Whitmer Kidnap Plot, New Record Shows

'These evil turds tried to go after my mom as well back in 2020. I was innocent...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Eric Molitor
Whitmer kidnap defendant Eric Molitor. PHOTO: Screenshot from YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Four years ago, the Justice Department announced charges against a group of men that were accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Though the DOJ’s case largely collapsed after the public learned that the FBI entrapped the defendants, new details are still seeping out about how the government targeted innocent men—and apparently women, too.

On Monday, journalist Christina Urso, who’s working on a documentary on the kidnap conspiracy case, released a newly unearthed document from December 2020 that shines more light on the FBI’s chilling activities. According to the document, an FBI informant tried implicating one of the target’s mothers in the conspiracy to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer.

The FBI informant—one of at least a dozen undercovers involved in the case—told their handler that after the arrest of Michigan resident Eric Molitor, his mother posted a social media message praising his willingness to defend America. The mother, Sue Molitor, also encouraged others to follow in her son’s footsteps, the FBI informant alleged.

The post Sue Molitor allegedly wrote said she was proud of Eric—“and grandpa would be very proud of you and your brother for defending America and the Constitution in which his father went to war to defend, and he, himself signed on the dotted line.”

“In total, this information caused the [FBI informant] to assess that Sue Molitor may have been more of a driving force behind [Eric] Molitor’s involvement in the plot against the Michigan State Governor than previously noted,” the FBI said in its Dec. 1, 2020, memo, which also raised the possibility of Eric’s brother being involved.

However, the FBI informant’s tip about Sue was misinformation. She was never charged, and her son Eric—who voted for Whitmer in 2018—was acquitted late last year. Two other men mentioned in the newly unearthed FBI memo, brothers William and Michael Null, were also acquitted.

Eric expressed anger upon learning that the FBI targeted his mother and brother.

“These evil turds tried to go after my mom as well back in 2020. I was innocent,” he said on Twitter/X. “She was even cleaner than I was as she wasn’t involved with militias, security work or, paramilitary run and gun competitions.”

Sue had a similar reaction.

“Look what the FBI tried to do to me, I just found this out a day ago. It makes me so sick, if they tried to do these to me, they are capable of doing it to anyone,” she said. “Need to get in touch with someone who can help the victims of FBI/Whitmer.”

Meanwhile, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were convicted after their second federal trial in late 2022, are awaiting decisions on their appeals. The decisions could be rendered any day now.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

