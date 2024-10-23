Quantcast
Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Homeland Security Officials Holding ‘Tabletop Exercise’ on Election Day—in Atlanta

'Why would key individuals be here instead of monitoring real threats on the very day when we are at the highest risk of attack?'

Posted by Ken Silva
CISA
CISA / IMAGE: YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Are you ready for the most secure election in American history—part 2?

Election-integrity activists sounded the alarm this week when it was revealed that federal, state and local Homeland Security officials will be convening in Atlanta for a “tabletop exercise” on Election Day.

VoterGA cofounder Garland Favorito noted the upcoming exercise on Twitter/X, asking why on earth officials chose to hold their event, the AFCEA Homeland Security Conference, the week of the election—especially in Georgia, where Donald Trump alleged that election fraud took place in 2020.

“What remote sites will the exercise access? What federal, state and local agencies will participate? Whose idea was it to have a cybersecurity threat exercise on Election Day in a key battleground state? Who is controlling the cybersecurity threat exercise?” Favorito asked.

“Why would key individuals be here instead of monitoring real threats on the very day when we are at the highest risk of attack?”

Favorito further drew the comparison to the exercise the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, held on Sept. 11, 2001. Though the official story is that the NORAD drill was cancelled immediately when the 9/11 attacks began, some speculate that the exercise diverted fighters that may have been able to respond to the hijacked planes.

Meanwhile, Georgia is set to use Dominion Voting Systems in the upcoming 2024 election, despite a forensic report showing cybersecurity flaws in Dominion’s voting machines. Georgia election officials said that the machines won’t be updated until after the 2024 elections because it’s such a massive undertaking.

Georgia’s voting machines already came under attack before voting even began. In April tech publication CyberScoop revealed that a cyberattack forced local government officials to sever their connection with the state’s voter registration system in none other than Coffee County. Part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s election integrity case stems from Coffee County, due to a team led by Trump lawyer Sidney Powell allegedly accessing election equipment there in January 2021 in an attempt to prove fraud.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

