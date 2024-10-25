Quantcast
Trump Sues Leftist Brits Campaigning for Kamala

'To protect our democracy from foreign illicit influence, it is imperative that the Federal Election Commission open a MUR, find reason to believe, and investigate this matter immediately...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump delivers a speech in Mint Hill, N.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Donald Trump delivers a speech in Mint Hill, N.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against “far-left” U.K.’s Labour Party helping the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for “illegal foreign campaign contributions” and “interference in our elections.”

“In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776,” the Trump campaign wrote.

Trump’s team then added that the Harris team is losing, and that is why it needs people from other countries to interfere in this election.

“They know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America and our people first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference,” the campaign wrote.

Trump campaign lawyer Gary Lawkowski also addressed foreign election interference in a formal letter to the Federal Election Commission that Politico accessed.

“Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than [the] LinkedIn post. The interference is occurring in plain sight. [The] posts and press reporting surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions,” Lawkowski wrote.

He then urged the commission to investigate the election interference.

“To protect our democracy from foreign illicit influence, it is imperative that the Federal Election Commission open a MUR, find reason to believe, and investigate this matter immediately,” Lawkowski wrote.

The Labour Party officials tried to defend themselves and other leftists who started helping Harris’s campaign, releasing a statement to Politico.

“It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in U.S. elections,” a U.K. Labour Party spokesperson said Wednesday. “Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules.”

