Dems Lose MSNBC After Network Agrees with Trump on Chicago Crime

'I actually think that JB Pritzker should do something radical...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A shooting on a commuter train outside Chicago on Labor Day morning left four people dead. PHOTO: AP
(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) You know it’s bad for Democrats when even MSNBC won’t carry their water.

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough publicly begged Illinois Democrats to work with President Donald Trump to rein in Chicago’s lawlessness after a Labor Day weekend marred by seven deaths and more than 50 wounded.

His call came as Trump weighed deploying the National Guard despite defiance from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“I actually think that JB Pritzker should do something radical. I think he should pick up the phone, call the president and say, ‘You know and I know you don’t have the constitutional authority to deploy the National Guard here. You can do that in DC. You can’t do that in Chicago. But let’s partner up,’” Scarborough said Tuesday on Morning Joe.

Scarborough’s public remarks were directed at Illinois Democrats—mainly Pritzker, who has claimed that red states have the highest crime rates.

Scarborough swiftly pushed back against this line of defense, saying: “You know, it would be radical for us to figure out a way to actually do what I’ve been saying from the very beginning in Washington. And that is seeing politicians creating partnerships that protect their people.”

“Because, right now, just the, ‘Hey, nothing to see here. Moving along, no problem here. Hey, Donald Trump, we don’t need you.’ And, you know, the mayor talking about ‘We’re going to protect people’s dignity in our city,’” the MSNBC host continued.

Watch the full remarks below:

