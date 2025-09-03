Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Ilhan Omar’s Net Worth Soars to $30M Despite Socialist Policies

'My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don’t have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar, the radical Democrat from Minnesota, has amassed a net worth of up to $30 million, a shocking climb from being in red when she first entered Congress in 2018.

Her latest financial disclosures reveal that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, are now worth between $6 million and $30 million, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Their wealth is derived almost entirely from the value of Mynett’s ownership stake in his two companies that, together, were worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023,” the outlet reported.

“The exact value of Omar’s personal fortune at the end of 2024 is unclear—lawmakers disclose the value of their holdings and debts in ranges. Still, the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year,” it added.

Omar’s fortune largely comes from her husband’s California-based winery eStCru LLC and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital.

Despite sluggish income at the end of 2023 and a string of lawsuits, Mynett’s combined stake in both firms skyrocketed to between $6 million and $30 million.

The explosive growth is at odds with Omar’s past denials that she is a millionaire.

In remarks to Business Insider, she said that she has faced a “coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false.”

“I am a working mom with student loan debt,” she added.

These comments came after she scolded conservative commentator Mila Joy as a “dummy” in February for implying Omar was worth millions.

“I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world,” Omar wrote in response to Joy’s accusations. “My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don’t have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt.”

Omar’s apparent hypocrisy is not surprising. Several other Democrats have faced ridicule for demanding higher taxes on millionaires while quietly enjoying a wealthy lifestyle.

Among them are Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

