Tuesday, September 2, 2025

House Oversight Committee Releases Trove of Epstein Documents

Comer said the subpoena list had been expanded to include former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who struck a plea deal for Epstein in 2008....

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr
In this courtroom sketch, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., who was one of Jeffrey Epstein's pilots, testifies on the witness stand during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(, The Center Square) More than 33,000 pages related to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been released by the U.S. Department of Justice after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a subpoena.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the DOJ “has indicated it will continue producing records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and child abuse material.”

The Tuesday night records drop comes nearly a month after the committee issued subpoenas for key government officials, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as part of a congressional investigation into the well-connected financier and sex offender Epstein.

The issued subpoenas include the Clintons, former FBI Director James Comey, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales as part of the House investigation on the “oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws” and the “handling of the investigation and prosecution” of Epstein and close confidant Ghislane Maxwell.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday evening, Comer said the subpoena list had been expanded to include former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who struck a plea deal for Epstein in 2008.

Comer indicated that more individuals will be subpoenaed as part of the investigation.

“We’re going to continue to bring in more people. We learned of some additional names. Today, we’re going to do everything we can to give the American public the transparency they seek,” Comer told reporters.

The records release comes less than two weeks after the DOJ released the audio and transcript interviews with Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, which occurred during a two-day interview conducted by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding her relationship with Epstein, as well as the deceased financier and sex offender’s relationships with Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Notably, Maxwell denied the existence of a client list. She also denied that Epstein was engaging in blackmail or had ties with any intelligence agencies.

