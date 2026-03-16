Sunday, March 15, 2026

Dems Exempt Themselves from New Gun Ban

Critics have described the measures as among the most aggressive anti-gun laws passed in recent years...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Albuquerue Second Amendment Protest
Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent 'public health order' suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Virginia residents who leave their firearms inside their vehicles may face hefty fines under a new anti-gun law — but do not expect Virginia Democrats to face such penalties.

The bill, HB 110, places restrictions on gun owners in Virginia if they leave firearms visible inside their vehicles, except for members of the Virginia legislature, who exempted themselves from the measure.

The bill passed both the Senate and House of Delegates on Saturday and now heads to Virginia Gov. Abigael Spanberger’s desk, where it is expected to be signed into law.

An amendment to the bill reviewed by Headline USA states that provisions of the law “shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor vehicle pursuant … when such vehicle is parked in any parking structure reserved for members of the General Assembly.”

The bill’s sponsor, Virginia state Sen. Amy J. Lauder, did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment or clarification.

The measure is part of Democrats’ sweeping slate of anti-gun laws passed after the 2025 elections, which saw the party expand its majority from 51–49 to 64–36 and elect a Democratic governor.

Other bills, such as HB 217, ban certain semi-automatic firearms, including some rifles, pistols and shotguns, and prohibit the sale of magazines exceeding 15 rounds, according to the National Rifle Association.

HB 1524 outlaws carrying and transporting many types of common firearms on public property, while HB 1525 bans the purchase and possession of certain firearms by some adults under the age of 21.

Critics have described the measures as among the most aggressive anti-gun laws passed in recent years.

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