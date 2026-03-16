Police Fatally Shoot Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Guard

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security guards was killed by the Austin Police Department following a chaotic standoff in a Texas children’s hospital parking lot, officers announced Wednesday morning.

The now-deceased suspect, Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to CBS News Texas.

Austin police said at a press conference outside the hospital that Robinson barricaded himself in a vehicle in the parking lot around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on the 1900 block of Medical District Drive.

Officers used tear gas to force him out of the vehicle. At that point, Robinson exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers nearby, prompting them to open fire.

“He had a gun. He pointed the gun toward the officers. Officers shot and fired,” an Austin officer stated, adding that Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

OIS at 1900 Medical District Drive https://t.co/cWOeKf0akr — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 12, 2026

Robinson, also known as “Mike King,” was the founder of Off Duty Police Services, a company that places North Texas police officers in off-duty security jobs.

Some officers who worked with the company told CBS News Texas that Robinson had identified himself as a “detective with U.S. Capitol Police,” an impersonation that CBS News Texas reported may have led to the federal arrest warrant.

Robinson also reportedly drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used license plates stolen from cars outside a military recruiting office.

Authorities believe Robinson may have circumvented background checks for his security role with Crockett’s campaign by using his “King” identity.

Headline USA confirmed that Crockett’s Senate campaign paid King $340 for “security services” on March 25.

NEW: Jasmine Crockett's security guard has been killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers, according to CBS News. "Mike King" was recently seen at campaign events with Crockett. According to police, King was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. He… pic.twitter.com/CfdcdLMTpI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2026

He was spotted near Crockett at several campaign events, including during her run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, according to the outlet.

His criminal record also included at least seven theft arrests in Dallas, Duncanville, Irving and Dallas County between 2009 and 2012.

According to CBS News Texas, the cases resulted in fines under $2,500 and probation sentences ranging from one to five years, including a separate 10-year probation term.

Headline USA reached out to the Austin Police on Sunday afternoon for comment, but an officer directed the outlet to the media department, which was closed at the time.