Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Democratic ‘No Kings’ Protests Funded by Billionaire George Soros

The ties run deeper than funding...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
George Soros
George Soros / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The liberal “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump have been tied to none other than George Soros, the notorious billionaire and one of the world’s wealthiest men.

The “No Kings” movement consists of small demonstrations opposing Trump’s policies, which the left has dubiously portrayed as authoritarian or even fascist.  

Yet, an investigation by the X account “DataRepublican” found that several of these protests appear organizationally linked to Soros’s Open Society Foundations and its network of activists. 

One of the primary groups behind the protests, Indivisible, has received more than $7.6 million from OSF since 2018, according to public records reviewed by Headline USA. 

The ties run deeper than funding.  

Indivisible co-founder and co-executive director Leah Greenberg previously worked for former Rep. Tom Perriello, who later led OSF and helped Indivisible secure early funding in addition to institutional support. 

Her husband and fellow co-founder, Ezra Levin, also maintains ties to the Soros network. Levin sits on an advisory board for Supreme Court Voter alongside Marc Elias, the Soros-backed attorney behind the leftist group Democracy Docket. 

Marielena Hincapié, Indivisible’s founding board president, formerly led the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), which has received direct grants from OSF, according to DataRepublican. 

Heather C. McGhee, another Indivisible board member, also sits on the OSF board, creating a direct overlap between Indivisible’s leadership and Soros’s foundation. 

Meanwhile, Angel Padilla, Indivisible’s former national policy director, previously worked at NILC before joining the organization. 

Despite access to millions of dollars in leftist dark money, the “No Kings” rallies have drawn only small crowds and achieved little to no influence within the Trump administration. 

Read part of DataRepublican’s probe below:

 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Avoid Crediting Trump for Released Israeli Hostages
Next article
Virginia Guv. Candidate Worked at Saudi Extremist School

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com