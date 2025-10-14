Democratic ‘No Kings’ Protests Funded by Billionaire George Soros

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The liberal “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump have been tied to none other than George Soros, the notorious billionaire and one of the world’s wealthiest men.

The “No Kings” movement consists of small demonstrations opposing Trump’s policies, which the left has dubiously portrayed as authoritarian or even fascist.

Yet, an investigation by the X account “DataRepublican” found that several of these protests appear organizationally linked to Soros’s Open Society Foundations and its network of activists.

One of the primary groups behind the protests, Indivisible, has received more than $7.6 million from OSF since 2018, according to public records reviewed by Headline USA.

The ties run deeper than funding.

Indivisible co-founder and co-executive director Leah Greenberg previously worked for former Rep. Tom Perriello, who later led OSF and helped Indivisible secure early funding in addition to institutional support.

Her husband and fellow co-founder, Ezra Levin, also maintains ties to the Soros network. Levin sits on an advisory board for Supreme Court Voter alongside Marc Elias, the Soros-backed attorney behind the leftist group Democracy Docket.

Marielena Hincapié, Indivisible’s founding board president, formerly led the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), which has received direct grants from OSF, according to DataRepublican.

Heather C. McGhee, another Indivisible board member, also sits on the OSF board, creating a direct overlap between Indivisible’s leadership and Soros’s foundation.

Meanwhile, Angel Padilla, Indivisible’s former national policy director, previously worked at NILC before joining the organization.

Despite access to millions of dollars in leftist dark money, the “No Kings” rallies have drawn only small crowds and achieved little to no influence within the Trump administration.

Read part of DataRepublican’s probe below: