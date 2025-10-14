Dems Avoid Crediting Trump for Released Israeli Hostages

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) High-profile Democrats jumped through hoops to celebrate the release of Israeli hostages without giving President Donald Trump or his administration a shred of credit.

The legacy media has widely acknowledged that the peace agreement between Hamas and the Israeli government resulted from intense negotiations led by Trump, who campaigned on a promise to end the war and bring every hostage home. Most of the Israel-Hamas conflict occurred under the watch of the Biden administration.

Despite this, several prominent Democrats omitted Trump from their statements, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, Chris Coons, D-Del.; and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

On the House side, the silence was echoed by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; and Reps. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich.; Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.; Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

Former President Barack Obama, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger and other Democrats also praised the outcome without once mentioning Trump’s role.

Democrats are physically incapable of typing “Thank you President Trump.” What a disgraceful bunch. pic.twitter.com/6LreglWxFG — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 13, 2025

As seen in screenshots shared online, most Democrats expressed relief over the hostages’ return and sympathy for the lives lost, while others used the moment to push for a two-state solution.

Their silence on Trump stood in sharp contrast to how even former Presidents Bill Clinton and Joe Biden publicly credited the incumbent president for securing the deal.

“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” Biden wrote.

I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come – for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 13, 2025

Clinton added in a separate statement: “President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached.”

The hostages’ release ends years of suffering that began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and kidnapping about 250.

Israel launched a full-scale war in response, killing thousands of Palestinians.

Biden repeatedly tried and failed to broker peace, but Trump ultimately succeeded in pressuring both sides to end the conflict once and for all.