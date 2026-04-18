Dem Behind ‘Drunk’ Trump Threat Allegedly Spotted at Liquor Store

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democratic congresswoman who sparked backlash over a profanity-laced and unusually late-night post targeting President Donald Trump is once again drawing attention online.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., first went viral in the early hours of April 1 after posting a now-deleted vulgar message aimed at Trump that quickly drew scrutiny for its tone and timing.

“So f**king f**ked up, I’ll pray they f**k him to his face. Sorry, I say f**k a lot these days,” she wrote.

The comment came in response to Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

Some critics raised questions about whether she may have been “blackout drunk” at the time.

Lee later addressed the backlash on X, denying any wrongdoing and defending her remarks.

“Clearly my language touched a nerve — my nerve was touched by the attacks on our Constitution and its separation of powers. I took an oath to protect and defend it,” she wrote.

Lee is once again circulating on social media Friday under renewed scrutiny.

Journalist Juliegrace Brufke reported on X that a source sent her an image of a woman purported to be Lee inside a liquor store.

“Less than a month after her 1am ‘f**k him to his face’ drunk tweet, Susie Lee was spotted this morning buying wine at 11:40am at the Whole Foods Wine Bar,” the source reportedly told Brufke.

A source who was at Whole Foods this morning tells me: “Less than a month after her 1am ‘f**k him to his face’ drunk tweet, Susie Lee was spotted this morning buying wine at 11:40am at the Whole Foods Wine Bar.” https://t.co/rLn3eHtPBX pic.twitter.com/wXHunQL2jb — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) April 17, 2026

Headline USA could not independently verify that the woman spotted in the photo was Lee. Her office did not respond to requests for comment sent after business hours.

A Lee spokesperson for her district office also did not return a call, and an automated email reply indicated she was out of the office. Requests for comment sent to Lee’s office and communications director were not returned before publication.

The resurfaced image comes as Lee has faced repeated criticism and mockery in recent years.

“Democrat Susie Lee has become Nevada’s fool, more focused on vulgar outbursts than doing the job she was elected to do,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said earlier this month. “Hitting delete doesn’t clean up her mess, it just proves she knows how embarrassing it is.”

In 2022, a local outlet 360 News Las Vegas published a story that questioned Lee’s behavior at a campaign rally at Cheyenne High School.

“WAS CONGRESSWOMAN SUSIE LEE DRUNK OR STONED AT VEGAS OBAMA RALLY?” the headline read.