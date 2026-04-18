Saturday, April 18, 2026

Dem Behind ‘Drunk’ Trump Threat Allegedly Spotted at Liquor Store

The comment came in response to Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican and Democratic Party pins are displayed at a venue as guests watch a television broadcast of U.S. elections in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic congresswoman who sparked backlash over a profanity-laced and unusually late-night post targeting President Donald Trump is once again drawing attention online.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., first went viral in the early hours of April 1 after posting a now-deleted vulgar message aimed at Trump that quickly drew scrutiny for its tone and timing.

“So f**king f**ked up, I’ll pray they f**k him to his face. Sorry, I say f**k a lot these days,” she wrote.

The comment came in response to Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

Some critics raised questions about whether she may have been “blackout drunk” at the time.

Lee later addressed the backlash on X, denying any wrongdoing and defending her remarks.

“Clearly my language touched a nerve — my nerve was touched by the attacks on our Constitution and its separation of powers. I took an oath to protect and defend it,” she wrote.

Lee is once again circulating on social media Friday under renewed scrutiny.

Journalist Juliegrace Brufke reported on X that a source sent her an image of a woman purported to be Lee inside a liquor store.

“Less than a month after her 1am ‘f**k him to his face’ drunk tweet, Susie Lee was spotted this morning buying wine at 11:40am at the Whole Foods Wine Bar,” the source reportedly told Brufke.

Headline USA could not independently verify that the woman spotted in the photo was Lee. Her office did not respond to requests for comment sent after business hours.

A Lee spokesperson for her district office also did not return a call, and an automated email reply indicated she was out of the office. Requests for comment sent to Lee’s office and communications director were not returned before publication.

The resurfaced image comes as Lee has faced repeated criticism and mockery in recent years.

“Democrat Susie Lee has become Nevada’s fool, more focused on vulgar outbursts than doing the job she was elected to do,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said earlier this month. “Hitting delete doesn’t clean up her mess, it just proves she knows how embarrassing it is.”

In 2022, a local outlet 360 News Las Vegas published a story that questioned Lee’s behavior at a campaign rally at Cheyenne High School.

“WAS CONGRESSWOMAN SUSIE LEE DRUNK OR STONED AT VEGAS OBAMA RALLY?” the headline read.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Enough Is Enough’: Trump Tells Israel to Halt Attacks on Lebanon
Next article
‘Money Laundering’: Newsom Used Donations to Inflate Book Sales

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com