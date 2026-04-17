‘Enough Is Enough’: Trump Tells Israel to Halt Attacks on Lebanon

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump instructed Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon. Iran said the truce with Lebanon was the reason it elected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. He made the statement the day after he announced the US brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

While President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was unrelated to Lebanon, Iran said it is allowing traffic through the strait only because of the truce.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X. Tehran said that all ships transiting the Strait would need to coordinate with Iran.

The Iranian military said that the Strait is still closed to military vessels.

It is unclear if the ceasefire in Lebanon will hold for the next ten days. Since the start of the truce, Israel has already carried out one strike in Lebanon, killing one person. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that he was still in the process of dismantling Hezbollah.

“We have not yet finished the job. There are things we plan to do to address the remaining rocket threat and the drone threat,” he said.

Trump asserted that Tehran agreed never to close the Strait again, and that the US blockade of Iranian ports would remain in effect until a final agreement is reached. “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” the President posted on Truth Social.

“THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE,” Trump wrote in a separate post. “BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

The President claimed that negotiations with Iran are expected to go quickly, and Tehran has agreed to give its nuclear material to the US.

Iranian Presidential Spokesman Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei said that the claim that Tehran agreed not to close the Strait again was “baseless statements of the enemy.”

“The conditional and limited reopening of a portion of the Strait of Hormuz is solely an Iranian initiative, one that creates responsibility and serves to test the firm commitments of the opposing side,” Tabatabaei said on X. “If they renege on their promises, they will face dire consequences.”

While Tehran has not responded to Trump’s assertion that Iran agreed to give up its nuclear material and dismantle its enrichment program, Iranian officials have stated they are only willing to dilute their stockpile of 60% enriched uranium in exchange for total sanctions relief.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.