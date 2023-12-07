Quantcast
Defense Secretary Allegedly Threatens to Send Legislators’ Families to War w/Russia

'Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids...'

Lloyd Austin
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) With Ukraine’s counteroffensive stalled and the number of dead soldiers piling up to the hundreds of thousands, even staunch war hawks such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are starting to waver in their support for a U.S. proxy war against Russia.

The Biden administration and Pentagon are reportedly resorting to threats to cajole lawmakers into voting for another $61.4 billion in Ukraine aid. Congress has already authorized $100 billion to date.

“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, ‘we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia,’” conservative news host Tucker Carlson said Thursday on Twitter.

“Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.”

Carlson’s allegation follows White House official John Kirby promising that “American blood” will be the “cost” of supporting Ukraine if Congress stop sending money.

Carlson didn’t provide the full context of Austin’s statement. But given what Kirby said, it’s likely that Pentagon officials are fearmongering that Russia will attack a NATO ally next if it wins its war against Ukraine.

Pentagon predictions notwithstanding, there are multiple reasons to doubt that Russia would attack a NATO member—not the least being that such a move could trigger nuclear annihilation for the country, which President Vladimir Putin presumably does not want.

Moreover, evidence continues to mount that Russia was open to peace negotiations in early 2022 if Ukraine would promise not to join NATO.  Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that the U.S. and its Western allies caused these negotiations to collapse.

“They blocked it, and I thought they were wrong,” he said at the time. “I’ll say this in the broad sense. I think there was a legitimate decision by the West to keep striking Putin and not [negotiate].”

So far in the conflict, Ukraine has been the only country to attack NATO—though the U.S. has also been implicated in a terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines that run between Russia and Germany, the latter being a NATO member.

Last November, an errant Ukrainian missile hit Poland and killed two of that country’s citizens.

Perhaps more nefariously, a recent Washington Post report has exposed a former high-ranking Ukrainian official as the coordinator behind the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines—infrastructure that’s partially owned by NATO member Germany.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

