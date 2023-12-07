Vivek Steps on 3rd Rails: Jan. 6, 9/11 and ‘Great Replacement Theory’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) When he wasn’t thrashing Nikki Haley or Chris Christie at Wednesday’s presidential debate, upstart contender Vivek Ramaswamy used his time to broach subjects that have long been deemed off limits by the mainstream media.

“Why am I the only person on this stage who can say that January 6 now does look like an inside job; that the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11; that the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ isn’t some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform; that the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech; [and] that the 2016 election was also stolen from Trump by the national security establishment?” Ramaswamy asked.

Ramaswamy has taken heat in recent months for questioning 9/11.

But it was his reference to Jan. 6 and the Great Replacement Theory that especially triggered his critics. The Great Replacement Theory accurately posits that mass migration is shifting American demographics away from being a majority-white nation, but it has been demonized by liberal institutions as a hateful conspiracy theory.

“Literally, I was shaking listening to him talk,” CNN contributor Van Jones said after the debate, calling Ramaswamy’s talking points “one step away from Nazi propaganda.”

Van Jones melts down over Vivek talking about the Great Replacement theory: "Literally, I was shaking listening to him" "He is going to outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you are watching the rise of a demagogue that is very despicable" pic.twitter.com/EEP2NY9gEw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 7, 2023

But Ramaswamy didn’t back down when CNN pressed him on his statements.

CNN reporter Dana Bash told Ramaswamy there’s “no evidence that [Jan. 6] was an inside job,” prompting the presidential candidate to question why the FBI still hasn’t given a full account of how many undercover agents and informants were on Capitol Hill that day.

If you’d have told me nearly 3 years ago when I was just a CEO that Jan. 6 was an inside job, I would’ve said that’s crazy talk. It’s not. There is now clear evidence that there was at the very least entrapment of peaceful protestors, similar to the fake Gretchen Whitmer… pic.twitter.com/6FgSggMlM1 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 7, 2023

“If you’d have told me nearly 3 years ago when I was just a CEO that Jan. 6 was an inside job, I would’ve said that’s crazy talk. It’s not. There is now clear evidence that there was at the very least entrapment of peaceful protestors, similar to the fake Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot & countless other cases,” he said on Twitter after the debate.

“The FBI won’t admit how many undercover officers were in the field on Jan 6, Capitol police on one hand fired rubber bullets & explosives into a peaceful crowd who they then willingly later allowed to enter the Capitol.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.