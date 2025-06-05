Death of David Horowitz Leaves a Controversial Political Legacy

(José Niño, Headline USA)The recent passing of David Horowitz closes a chapter on decades of ideological warfare in America. His pro-Israel brand of conservatism is shared by many in the Trump administration.

David Horowitz, the influential conservative writer and activist died at his Colorado home toward the end of April at age 86. The cause was cancer, as confirmed by his wife and the David Horowitz Freedom Center (DHFC), the think tank he founded in 1988.

Born in New York City in 1939 to Jewish parents who were members of the Communist Party, Horowitz was a leading figure in the “New Left” of the 1960s before dramatically renouncing his progressive beliefs in the 1970s. He would spend the rest of his life crusading against what he called the “radical left and its Islamist allies,” advancing a hardline pro-Israel agenda and shaping the careers of a new generation of conservative influencers.

Through the DHFC, Horowitz built a vast network of donors, media figures, and activists. As Robert Inlakesh reported for MintPress News, this network was instrumental in shifting the American Right from championing free speech to embracing censorship by “pushing inflammatory anti-Islam and pro-Israel narratives intended to provoke backlash.”

Horowitz’s influence extended well beyond his own writing. He mentored prominent figures like Ben Shapiro, who began as a DHFC fellow, and played a key role in connecting rising activists with wealthy benefactors. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk credited Horowitz with introducing him to most of his earliest major donors.

In an X post he published at the end of April, Kirk eulogized Horowitz for his commitment to promoting conservative values. Kirk described Horowitz as a “fearless truth-teller” who “was a titan in the battle of ideas and a warrior for Western civilization.”

Rest in peace to my friend and mentor David Horowitz, who has just passed away. A fearless truth-teller, David was a titan in the battle of ideas and a warrior for Western civilization. David grew up on the hard Left and remained a committed Marxist into his 30s. But he had the… pic.twitter.com/7QucnlO1Lf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 29, 2025

The Turning Point founder revealed that Horowitz was a key connector for the student activist organization and its early donor base:

Over 90% of our earliest major donors were introduced at a David Horowitz event—thanks to his warm endorsements and generous introductions. His support opened doors that would have otherwise remained closed.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino