Thursday, June 5, 2025

Democrat Called in Favor to Have Husband Removed from TSA Watchlist

The watchlist was also used against an untold number of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protestors after that event...

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA)  When Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s, D-NH, husband, William Shaheen, was flagged by a government travel watchlist in 2023, a single phone call to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) swiftly removed him from additional scrutiny, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the situation, William Shaheen, a Lebanese-American attorney and active member of the Arab-American community, was placed on the TSA’s “Quiet Skies” surveillance program after his travel profile was flagged in October 2023, shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel. 

CBS’s report comes as the Trump administration is set to discontinue the Quiet Skies program, which was used against Trump’s National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard when she was a citizen under the Biden administration. Unlike Sen. Shaheen, Gabbard wasn’t removed from the watchlist until Biden was ousted.

The watchlist was also used against an untold number of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protestors after that event.

The Quiet Skies program, which began in 2010, uses analysts and undercover air marshals to monitor travelers based on suspicious patterns, behaviors, and data, even if they are not suspected of committing a crime.

After Sen. Shaheen contacted then-TSA Administrator David Pekoske, her husband was removed from the list of people subjected to additional scrutiny. Instead, William Shaheen was placed on the “secure flight exclusion list,” which exempted him from any future advanced screening, including random TSA checks, according to two sources cited by CBS News.

The episode unfolded during a period of heightened security. In July 2023, William Shaheen was pulled aside for extra screening at Boston airport before two flights, which officials initially attributed to random selection. 

Months later, his travel companion was flagged as a “known or suspected terrorist” by the FBI, prompting further surveillance.

A spokesperson for Senator Shaheen told CBS News she reached out to TSA after her husband endured “several extensive, invasive and degrading searches at airport checkpoints” and was looking to understand what provoked this security concern. 

The spokesperson added that the senator was unaware William Shaheen was being monitored under Quiet Skies or that he received preferential treatment afterward.

The decision to shield a senator’s spouse from enhanced screening is highly unusual in a system designed to operate without political interference. As CBS News notes, most Americans must fight for years to be removed from such lists, sometimes by being mired in protracted legal battles.

Sen. Shaheen, the leading Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, recently announced she will not seek re-election in 2026

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Navy Ship No Longer to be Named after Dead Gay Politician

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com