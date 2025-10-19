Dead Epstein Victim’s Book Hits the Shelves on Tuesday

(Headline USA) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre offers an expanded account but few new revelations about her longstanding claims to have been sexually trafficked by the late financier to billionaires, politicians and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” the book is set for release Tuesday. It was co-written by author-journalist Amy Wallace, and was completed before Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Giuffre told her story in interviews and lawsuits for 16 years. The book, which she said enabled her to tell her whole story and “provide context where it has been sorely lacking,” revisits her allegations involving the men who socialized with Epstein, but carefully so. In many instances, she has left their names out, writing that she either didn’t know them or feared retaliation.

But she has added details and description of how her alleged experiences with Epstein — after what she said was a traumatic childhood and other instances of sexual abuse — affected her psychologically and left her struggling to cope. Giuffre also seeks to explain how she was able to rationalize staying for nearly two years in what she called “Epstein’s sickening world.”

“I needed him not to be a selfish, cruel pedophile. So I told myself he wasn’t one,” she wrote about her mindset at the time.

Giuffre first met Epstein in the summer of 2000, weeks before she turned 17, while working at the spa at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. In the book, she retells the story of being hired by Epstein’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, to work as a “masseuse” for Epstein.

She said Epstein and Maxwell coaxed her into performing sex acts during massages, then began taking her to his luxurious homes in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and New Mexico, where she says she met — and sometimes was directed to have sex with — numerous famous friends and acquaintances of Epstein.

Maxwell has denied participating in any sexual abuse and called Giuffre’s account of being trafficked a lie, as have all of the men she has publicly accused.

In the book, Giuffre details alleged encounters with Prince Andrew, who she sued in 2021, claiming that they had sex when she was 17. Andrew denied her claims and the two settled the lawsuit in 2022.

Speculation that Epstein was involved in a global sex trafficking ring continues to cause headaches for the Trump administration, which has been under pressure to publicly release more records related to the FBI’s investigations of Epstein and Maxwell.

Even Giuffre, in the concluding pages of the book, asks: “Where are those videotapes the FBI confiscated from Epstein’s houses? And why haven’t they led to the prosecution of any more abusers?”

In the book, she describes meeting Trump once at Mar-a-Lago, where her father worked, but doesn’t accuse Trump of wrongdoing.

Trump “couldn’t have been friendlier,” Giuffre said, adding that he offered to help her find babysitting work.

Giuffre also mentions that she was once present for dinners Epstein had with former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, but she also didn’t accuse them of any wrongdoing.

Giuffre broke off contact with Epstein in 2002. Three years later, Palm Beach police began investigating Epstein after the parents of another teenage girl reported that their daughter had also been paid for a sex act. Police identified multiple underage girls with similar stories about being hired to give sexualized massages, but the investigation ended in 2008 when Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. He served 13 months of an 18-month jail sentence.

In the book, Giuffre wrote that Epstein and Maxwell persuaded her to become a recruiter who found other girls who would perform sexualized massages on Epstein — something she called “the worst thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“The faces of the girls I recruited will always haunt me,” she wrote.

Federal prosecutors in New York brought new charges against Epstein in 2019 but he purportedly killed himself in jail as he awaited trial. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of charges including sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Giuffre wasn’t part of either case.

Many Epstein victims have told their stories publicly over the years, but Giuffre always stood apart with her claim to have been “loaned” to Epstein’s rich and powerful friends and acquaintances.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they are the victims of sexual abuse unless they have come forward publicly with their stories, as Giuffre has.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press