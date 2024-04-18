D.C. Mayor Defends Taxpayer-Funded Trip to Ritzy Golf Tournament

(Headline USA) Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser defended taking a taxpayer-funded trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, last week as “part of a sports and economic development visit,” the Daily Mail reported.



The Democrat mayor’s public schedule revealed that Bowser attended the world-renowned golf tournament as part of her official duties.

Her office later confirmed to DC News Now that the trip was paid for by the city, but did not disclose how much Bowser’s flights and other travel expenses, such as lodging, cost.

Bowser’s communications director, Susana Castillo, claimed the mayor had been invited to the tournament by two people leading a new city task force to “revitalize” the Gallery Place and Chinatown neighborhood.

“[W]hether it’s here in the city or another city or another country,” the mayor is always looking to advance administrative interests, Castillo said.



At least three other city employees—including Bowser’s senior advisor, Beverly Perry—also traveled to the tournament.

This is not the first time Bowser has faced criticism for using the city’s funds to pay for lavish trips. Earlier this year, she also took a trip to Dubai “as part of the US Conference of Mayors delegation for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.”

According to a press release by Bowser’s office, the mayor used the trip to “engage with leaders on the issues of infrastructure, sports and education, as well as promote Washington, DC as a destination for investment and tourism in partnership with the DC Chamber of Commerce.”

Bowser did not disclose how much her trip to Dubai cost the city, either.

“No matter where I am, my team is working and always in touch with me at a moment’s notice,” Bowser said in a statement at the time to reassure citizens that she was still in charge of the local affairs even while using their money on international junkets.

Bowser’s taxpayer-funded trips come as Washington experiences a significant increase in violent crime, including carjackings and robberies.