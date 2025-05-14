David Hogg Setting the Record for Shortest DNC Leadership Role

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) David Hogg, the liberal social media influencer, may soon set a record at the Democratic National Committee for the shortest stint as vice chair in modern party history.

A DNC panel voted Monday to affirm that Hogg and a colleague were not properly elected roughly three months after they were tapped for the roles.

Hogg’s imminent ouster followed internal clashes over his opposition to incumbent Democrats, though the DNC claims it stemmed from a technical error in the February election.

The panel agreed with a Hogg challenger that the February election failed to meet DEI standards and disadvantaged three women of color. However, Hogg suggested the vote is tied to his outspoken criticism of party leadership.

“While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers’ elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” he said.

Statement from David Hogg: "Today, the DNC took its first steps to remove me from my position as Vice Chair At-Large." https://t.co/ba9WLawnCF pic.twitter.com/CipqniSnJy — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 12, 2025

“I ran to be DNC Vice Chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us,” Hogg continued.

The DNC panel also voided the election of Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

The vote came weeks after Hogg controversially declared that Democrats had lost the support of young men who “just want to get laid and have fun.”

“Young people should be able to focus on what young people should be focused on, which is how to get laid and how to go and have fun,” he claimed on a Friday appearance on the Real Time with Bill Mahor show.

Christine Pelosi, a member of the panel and daughter of Nancy Pelosi, told reporters the decision had nothing to do with Hogg’s controversial behavior.

First, I want to say clearly and explicitly that this decision has nothing to do with the service of any DNC officer, especially @davidhogg or @malcolmkenyatta. This is about a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another… — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 13, 2025

“This is about a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another candidate for Vice Chair,” Pelosi claimed on X.

“I think I speak for all of us on the Committee when I say I hope both of these talented individuals put their names on the ballot again,” she said. “We’ll move fast to get this resolved. I have total faith in our DNC members to review this issue and vote their conscience.”