WATCH: Footage Reveals 1st Public Glimpse Inside Epstein’s Private Island Mansion 

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Journalist James O’Keefe has released alleged footage from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s former mansion, revealing unsettling details—including a disturbing image hung in a room where girls were presumably abused.

The video purports to show the main residence on Little St. James, a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein owned the property from 1998 until he died in 2019. 

O’Keefe said the footage revealed “the first on-site images from within the now-infamous compound since his arrest in 2019 and subsequent death.” 

An undisclosed source filmed it after Epstein’s 2019 arrest but before authorities secured the premises. 

The footage showed a small white kitchen with steel appliances and a disturbing photo of a nude toddler hanging on one of the walls. 

The photo “begs the question why did Jeffrey Epstein choose to place this image inside of a kitchen, where visitors would eat, cook and entertain?” O’Keefe asked. 

The release came days after O’Keefe published an undercover interview with former royal adviser John Bryan, who accused Prince Andrew of “f***ing underage girls.” 

“I knew he [Prince Andrew] saw him [Jeffrey Epstein],” Bryan reportedly told undercover reporters. “But he lied to me that he was such a close friend.” Bryan clarified that Andrew had lied about his sexual abuse of minors. 

O’Keefe said the kitchen video was “a part of a larger series that will include more materials related to Epstein’s residences, associates, and previously unreleased evidence.” 

O’Keefe’s media company addressed potential doubts about the footage’s authenticity, affirming the “interior scenes align with elements faintly visible through windows in earlier drone footage shots.” 

