Dan Bongino Tells Murdered Fireman’s Wife that July 13 Butler Gunman Acted Alone

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Helen Comperatore, whose husband, Corey, was murdered at the July 13, 2024, Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, made a rare media appearance Tuesday on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show, where she revealed that she’s finally been briefed by the FBI for the first time.

Comperatore told Dr. Drew that she recently spoke with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who told her that alleged would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone when he shot at Donald Trump—killing Corey Comperatore and seriously wounding at least two others in the process.

Bongino told Corey Comperatore's wife that he couldn't speak about what the Secret Service did on July 13, and that Crooks acted alone https://t.co/fzCHk9KxbQ pic.twitter.com/M1MtKh0jPx — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 24, 2025

“Dan Bongino spoke to me for a long time. It was the first time in 11 months that I heard anything from anybody. It’s hard to let your husband die like that and never hear a single word from anybody,” Helen said.

“They’re going to come out in a couple weeks to the public and basically … It’s the shooter and nothing else,” she said.

Helen’s remarks echo what Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have been saying publicly in recent weeks. Patel said on a Fox News interview that there’s not much more to know about what happened at Butler.

Bongino also defended the Biden FBI’s investigation, including the decision to hose down the AGR rooftop and to release Crooks’s body for cremation before Congress or anyone else could examine it. Bongino told Helen he couldn’t speak about the Secret Service’s action—even though Bongino is a former Secret Service agent who was blasted the agency for Butler just about every day on his radio show last year.

“Bongino said everything was done correctly. They cleaned that for a purpose, but they did everything correctly,” Helen said. “He did not speak about the Secret Service. He said that was something he could not speak on.”

According to Helen, the FBI is going to release a report on its Butler investigation in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the widowed mother is planning a motorcycle rally to be held on July 12 in Russelton, Pennsylvania to honor her late husband. More information on participating or donating for the event can be found here.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.