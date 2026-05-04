Did AOC Just Out Barack Obama?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A cryptic comment from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez last week ignited a firestorm of speculation online that she may have outed former President Barack Obama.

How dare she say that about Barack https://t.co/aFkbJxgx8M — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 2, 2026

A reporter from celebrity gossip site TMZ asked “AOC” in a clip posted to X on Wednesday whether she thought the United States would have a woman president first or a gay one.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she believes whether a female or a gay president will move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. first. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/n5yCc0mOws — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2026

“Well, we don’t know if we already had a gay president,” she said with a knowing leer. “… I think there are chances that maybe we have.”

The viral video generated a range of reactions, with homophobic anti-Trumpers suggesting that the current president’s three marriages and penchant for “p***y-grabbing” might all be a façade.

Some used AI-generated videos to support their thesis.

Others proffered an equally unlikely view that notorious tomcat John F. Kennedy may have been light in the loafers, based off a 1933 photo of him dancing with Lem Billings, a gay friend with whom Kennedy had been roommates at the Connecticut boarding school Choate Rosemary Hall.

She’s talking about jfk pic.twitter.com/uymCafujNN — Jedi Knight ™ (@sirferrell2) May 2, 2026

In terms of more serious speculation, America’s only bachelor president, James Buchanan, elicited strong support, with users pointing to his rumored relationship with former Vice President William R. King.

On a real level, she’s not wrong. James Buchanan was VERY gay. pic.twitter.com/M2xXJYvbC0 — Dean (@Tier1Diabetic) May 2, 2026

Other modern scholarship has pointed to the possibility that Abraham Lincoln may have been swishy in the stovepipe, noting the four years he spent sharing a bed with close friend Joshua Speed and similar arrangements with at least two other men.

However, the bulk of speculation centered around Obama, with users pointing to circumstantial evidence like the 2023 drowning death of his chef and alleged gay lover, Tafari Campbell.

Obama killed his gay lover chef because he was going to tell the world He didn’t drown in a pond — Pray For America 🇺🇸 (@wastemaxx) April 30, 2026

Other rumors about Obama include allegations that he was part of a “Down-Low Club” at his Chicago church, which is where he allegedly first met Michelle Obama (née Michael Robinson).

Also, very suspicious and unsolved murder of the gay choir director at the church in Chicago, on Xmas eve I think, when Barry was first elected. The Rev Wright church. Rumors Barry was part of their gay Down-Low Club. — M Doubet (@m_doub_45) April 30, 2026

Proponents of the theory that Michelle Obama was born a man point not only to photographic evidence of a prominent bulge and official voting records that indicate the former first lady was officially registered as a man until 2008.

Since Michael Obama is trending, what do you see in this video? pic.twitter.com/SYkZI1jL44 — Petey Jones (@petejonesintx) January 15, 2025

The most compelling evidence of Barack Obama’s gay tendencies may be the firsthand accounts of his former limousine driver and drug dealer, Larry Sinclair.

Sinclair has spoken repeatedly about his encounter after meeting Obama at a bar in 1999.

“I performed fellatio on [then Illinois state senator] Obama in the limousine during the time Sen. Obama was smoking crack cocaine,” he recalled during a 2008 press conference.

Sinclair also confirmed that it was not simply a drunken indiscretion, revealing that he “came back for seconds” the following day.

Sinclair once more offered a detailed account during a 2023 interview with Tucker Carlson.

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

Additional evidence of Barack Obama’s lust for men includes the emergence of a 1982 letter to his ex-girlfriend, Alex McNear, in which the future president made reference to his “androgynous” mind and admitted that he liked to “make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

Some have cautioned, however, that there is an inherent risk in perpetuating the longstanding theories about the Obamas, citing Campbell’s drowning death and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the operating-table death of iconic comedienne Joan Rivers.

AOC… be careful girl. The last time someone suggested we already had a g*y president, it didn’t go too well. Just sayin… @AOC https://t.co/vRJApGnAXb https://t.co/Ma5es1SREL pic.twitter.com/NxxI7IETqH — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 30, 2026

Slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk also acknowledged the Obama theories prior to his 2025 assassination.

Umm…did Tucker just infer that Obama is gay? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2023

No harm had yet befallen AOC at press time.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.