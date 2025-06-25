Task Force Shuts Down Illegal Cock Fighting, Gambling Operation in Alabama

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) A Gulf of America Homeland Security Task Force has shut down an illegal cock fighting and gambling ring in Alabama primarily involving illegal border crossers.

The task force is comprised of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, IRS and ATF, supported by the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and U.S. attorneys in Gulf states.

In this case, the task force conducted a joint investigation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Federal agents executed search warrants “related to the prohibition of animal fighting ventures, presence of illegal aliens, and the prohibition of illegal gambling.” Their efforts led to the arrest of 60 people, the majority of which (55) were in the country illegally, according to the charges.

“This illegal cockfighting operation wasn’t just about animal cruelty – it was tied to a broader network of serious crimes, including illegal gambling, drug trafficking, and violent offenses,” Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama Steven Schrank said. “These criminal enterprises endanger our communities, and HSI remains steadfast in its mission to disrupt and dismantle them. This operation underscores our commitment to public safety and the strength of our law enforcement partnerships.”

Cockfighting, when people breed roosters to attack each other to make a profit through gambling, is illegal in all 50 states. It’s a felony in 42 states and the District of Columbia; possessing birds for fighting is illegal in 39 states and the District of Columbia; participating as a spectator is illegal in 43 states and the District of Columbia, the ASPCA notes.

Cockfighting involves breeding, feeding, training and injecting roosters with steroids and vitamins to make them more aggressive. When just a few months old, their wattles and ear lobes are cut off; just before a fight, their feathers are plucked off their lower bodies, the ASPCA notes.

“Once in the ring, roosters often wear knives or artificial gaffs (long, dagger-like attachments) that are sharp enough to puncture a lung, pierce an eye or break bones in order to inflict maximum injury,” the ASPCA explains. “Fights may be held in abandoned factories, backyards or even basements and can last anywhere from a few seconds to 15 minutes.”

In addition to engaging in animal cruelty, those involved in cockfighting are also often involved in other crimes, including gambling and illicit drugs. “Illegal weapons have also been found at cockfights because of the large amounts of cash present, and law enforcement raids across the country have established that cockfights are well attended by gang members, further encouraging violence and illegal drug use,” the ASPCA says.

It encourages members of the public to call law enforcement if they suspect a cock fight is operating near them.

During the Alabama operation, authorities seized more than $100,000 in bulk currency and two firearms.

Each of the U.S. citizens arrested face federal indictments for their role in organizing the criminal enterprise; four illegal foreign nationals were charged with felony illegal reentry after previously being deported.

The case is being prosecuted in the Northern District of Alabama.

