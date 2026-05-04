Monday, May 4, 2026

Person Shot by Law Enforcement Near Washington Monument, Secret Service Says

The person’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 15th Street and Independence Avenue were not immediately known…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Reflecting Pool Washington DC
A view of the Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) An individual was shot by law enforcement Monday near the Washington Monument, the Secret Service said.

The person’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 15th Street and Independence Avenue were not immediately known.

The Secret Service encouraged people to avoid the area as emergency crews responded to the shooting not far from the White House, where President Donald Trump was holding a small business event.

The White House was briefly locked down as authorities investigated the incident. The Secret Service ushered journalists who were outside into the briefing room, and Trump continued his event without interruption.

The story is developing… 

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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