MTG Sparks Controversy with JFK/Israel Conspiracy Theory

(José Niño, Headline USA) In a provocative social media post published on Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, suggested that JFK’s death was linked to his stance against Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

Greene wrote on X, “There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated.” While she did not explicitly name Kennedy, he is the only U.S. president killed since Israel’s founding, making the reference unmistakable.

This is extremely sick and disturbing. Please read to the end. Mark, you have the exact same tone and language that the psychopaths use that send me death threats every single day. You should be fired from Fox News. And shame on Fox if they condone this. Let me introduce you… https://t.co/twsWLwkQU3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2025

The remarks came amid a heated exchange with conservative commentator Mark Levin, who had criticized Greene for her opposition to recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Greene’s post questioned whether she and former President Donald Trump should fear for their lives after Trump publicly rebuked Israel for continuing to attack Iran following a reported ceasefire. “Should I feel that my life is in danger now too?” Greene asked, before adding, “What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?”

Greene, first elected to Congress in 2020 and re-elected in 2022 and 2024, represents Georgia’s 14th district.

During her time in Congress, Greene has positioned herself as a relative foreign policy dove within the Republican Party. As Headline USA has previously reported, she is a vocal critic of U.S. military interventions abroad, particularly in the Middle East, and has consistently opposed involvement in the Israel-Hamas and Israel-Iran conflicts, arguing that American resources should be focused on domestic priorities such as housing and healthcare. “We do not want to be involved or required to pay for any of it,” she recently wrote.

Greene’s comments hinting at JFK being assassinated for opposing Israel’s nuclear program likely refer to theory put forward by Michael Collins Piper, a late American political writer who gained notoriety for his book “Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy,” first published in 1993.

Piper’s theory, detailed in “Final Judgment,” proposed that Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad, was the central orchestrating force behind President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. According to Piper, Kennedy’s murder resulted from his policies that threatened what he perceived as vital Israeli interests, particularly regarding nuclear weapons development and Middle East policy.

Additionally, Jefferson Morley’s biography on former CIA counterintelligence official James Jesus Angleton suggests that Israel was stealing enriched uranium from a Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation (NUMEC) facility in Apollo, Pennsylvania in the late 50s and early 60s, around the time of Kennedy’s death.

Former CIA officer John Hadden, who worked under Angleton, implicated his ex-boss in the uranium theft. Angleton also suppressed the JFK assassination, keeping a file on Lee Harvey Oswald hidden for years after the fact.

“The fact that [Israel] stole [uranium] from us didn’t worry [Angleton] in the least,” Hadden said. “I suspect that in his inmost heart he would’ve given it to them if they asked for it.”

Ken Silva contributed to this report.