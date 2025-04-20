Dan Bongino Injured at FBI Training Facility

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Conservative media personality and new FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino recently visited the bureau’s training facility, where he grappled with FBI martial arts instructors.

According to the New York Times, Bongino did not do well.

“During a recent visit to Quantico, Mr. Bongino got a taste of F.B.I. toughness when he hit the mats with an instructor skilled in jujitsu. Mr. Bongino did not fare well, several former agents said,” the Times reported on Sunday.

Bongino confirmed the report on Twitter/X, also revealing that he hurt in shoulder while grappling the FBI’s instructors.

FYI,

Adam Goldman of the NY Times is getting ready to run another one of their “journalism” exposé pieces about me spending time in our FBI training facility ground fighting with our dedicated and skilled defensive tactics instructors.

Their big news “hook” is that after a solid… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) April 19, 2025

“I injured my shoulder … The instructor I was grappling with got the best of me, because he’s incredibly talented. That’s why he’s there. And it was my not an ‘injury’ but a bit of swelling in my right elbow, not shoulder, because I’m 50 years old and I can’t recover like I used to,” Bongino said. “But I felt it was important to get on the mats anyway, because that’s what men do.”

Injury aside, Bongino’s update about his shoulder sparked criticism from Trump supporters, including Jan. 6 protestors, about his bureau’s lack of follow-through on some of Bongino and Director Kash Patel’s promises. They’ve yet to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, reveal the government’s involvement in the Jan. 6 riots, or arrest any corrupt government officials. In fact, they’ve promoted one of the top FBI officials, Stephen Jenson, who hunted Jan. 6 protestors over the last four years.

Bongino has insisted that change is taking place behind closed doors.

“Because you don’t see things happening in live time, does not mean they aren’t happening,” he said on April 4. “Not even close. You will see results, and not every result will please everyone, but you will absolutely see results.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.