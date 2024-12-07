Quantcast
NYC Mayor May Become Republican

'The party that's most important for me is the American party...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Eric Adams
Eric Adams / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently stated that he may become a Republican, even though the last time the city had a mayor from the Grand Old Party was in 2001 when Rudy Giuliani was still in office.

The New York Post reported that Adams was a Republican from 1995 to 2002.

When visiting a morning show on NY1, Adams was asked if he would consider rejoining the Republican Party.

“The party that’s most important for me is the American party,” he said. “I’m a part of the American party. I love this country.”

After giving a non-definitive answer, a host on Pix11 asked Adams during the interview to clarify his comments. The Post reported that Adams wanted to “support American values” no matter what political party he belonged to. He also stated that he would not leave the Democratic Party for now.

“I am going to run for my re-election as a Democrat, but my focus is the American people and the people of New York City, and those who don’t like it, they will cancel me, and I say, ‘Cancel me,’” he said.

However, conservatives on Twitter pointed out that Adams is just a lying politician who only wants to benefit himself and his friends.

“Let’s be clear: Eric Adams is no Republican. In fact, he’s a disgrace to all politics, no matter the party he reinvents himself to be a part of. He is a lying, opportunistic clown who has helped destroy #NYC more than ever,” former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa wrote.

He also talked about how welcoming Adams was to illegal aliens coming to the city, prioritizing them over American citizens.

“We didn’t forget that Adams WELCOMED the migrant crisis when it seemed politically expedient. He took billions of taxpayer money in resources from struggling New Yorkers and gave debit cards, shelter, hotels, food and healthcare to migrants. Not to mention the corrupt contracts to all of his friends who profited off of migrants coming to our city,” he wrote.

Self-described Donald Trump loyalist Roger Stone, Trump impersonator Shawn Farash and editor of The Liberty Daily and America First Report J.D. Rucker agreed with Sliwa in their social media posts.

Comedia Tim Young also pointed out that Adams doesn’t automatically rule out joining the Republican Party only because he wants Trump to pardon him since Democrats stabbed him in the back by starting a witchhunt after he started illegals coming and staying in the city.

