Friday, November 17, 2023

Feud Between Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens Intensifies over Israel

'If that was me that was caught on a video saying that about colleagues that I work with I would be embarrassed, so I think that the video speaks more to Ben's character than it does to mine...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Candace Owens
Candace Owens/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A feud between Daily Wire co-founder, podcast host and Orthodox Jew Ben Shapiro and fellow host Candace Owens over their religious differences regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued to escalate Wednesday, raising questions about Owens’s future at the company.

The spat appeared to have been brewing for quite some time over the Twittersphere, but it went public in a big way with a viral video on Tuesday, in which Shapiro slammed the Blexit founder for her “faux sophistication.”

“I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt,” Shapiro said.

“I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous,” he continued. “Everybody can see the moves that she’s making and the things that she’s saying and I find them disreputable.”

Shapiro’s statements visibly shocked some of the members of the crowd, according to Trending Politics News.

Owens initially posted a tweet on Nov. 3 condemning the initial attack on Israel.

She followed it up on her show, stating that American government should not get involved in the conflict and generally reproached the act of genocide.

Some argued that Owens accused Israel of genocide in this post, lighting the initial spark of a fiery feud and leading to Shapiro’s comments.

Owens’ initially reacted to the video by posting the Beatitudes from the gospel of Matthew.

Replying to the post, Shapiro encouraged Owens to leave the Daily Wire.

She replied by stating that he acted “unprofessional and emotionally unhinged” when addressing the Israel conflict, and made it clear she would have no more of it.

Owens reacted to the interaction in an appearance on the “Tucker on X” show, explaining that she saw the video when everyone else did and had not heard from Shapiro at the time of filming.

She also refused to respond to the content of the video, stating that she did not know exactly what Shapiro referred to and did not want to resort needlessly to ad hominem attacks against her employer before slipping in a subtle dig.

“If that was me that was caught on a video saying that about colleagues that I work with I would be embarrassed, so I think that the video speaks more to Ben’s character than it does to mine,” she said.

She also explained that she and Shapiro disagreed on several other hot-button political topics in the past and she is not too concerned about the difference in opinion.

Owens appears to still work at the Daily Wire, as Shapiro does not have direct involvement in leadership anymore.

She did remove any mention of the company from her Twitter profile, leading to increased speculation.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
