Cruz Says Biden ‘Rolling the Dice’ to Leave Trump with the Fallout

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said President Joe Biden is “rolling the dice” to leave President-elect Donald Trump with the fallout on Monday’s episode of his podcast.

On Verdict, Cruz suggested that Biden was inviting a surge of illegal migrants into the U.S. while provoking foreign conflicts because as a lame duck, the Democrat president will not have to clean up the consequences.

Pam Bondi as AG, plus Biden Burning the House Down on the Way Out-Opening the Border & Trying to Start WW3. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/YdMKJZYJYm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 25, 2024

“Joe Biden is in the process of opening up the borders, trying to accelerate the invasion, trying to make Donald Trump and the new administration’s lives and jobs more difficult,” the GOP senator said. “He’s not just doing it at home with opening up the borders, but he’s also doing it abroad.”

Cruz said he believes Biden wants World War III.

“He’s doing, I think, everything he can to accelerate and to make worse, the war in Ukraine that is dangerous, World War III,” he said. “It seems like he’s rolling the dice and hoping whoever comes in next has to deal with the consequences.”

Cruz criticized Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who said he would go to jail to keep illegal migrants in his city after calling his planned opposition of Trump’s mass deportations “a Tiananmen Square moment.”

The senator called for Republican governors to send illegal migrants in their states to Denver.

“So, the mayor of Denver has said, ‘We want illegal immigrants in our city. We will fight to keep illegal immigrants in our city. I don’t care that the voters don’t want it. I don’t care what Federal law says. I don’t care about the women being murdered, the women being raped, the children being assaulted,’” Cruz said. “I’m going to call right now for Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, for Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, for any other red governor, to start sending buses to Denver, Colorado.”

Democrats at the state and local levels are already planning on resisting President Trump's border security policies. However, the law is clear: the federal government has the power to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/l7qH1LrtIs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2024

The senator suggested neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris were behind the administration’s last-ditch moves to make Trump’s transition difficult.

“I got to say, I’m not convinced that either Biden or Harris are the decision makers here. I think Kamala is on a beach somewhere in Hawaii, and I have no indication that she is engaged in anything,” he said. “And Joe Biden, who the hell knows what he knows.”

Cruz said he thinks former President Barack Obama was really in charge.

“I think this is the bitter partisans in the White House. I think this is the young apparatchiks who’ve been running the federal government for four years anyway. I think this is Obama lashing out,” he said. “And I think this is this team and his team, and I think they’re deliberately I think it is brazenly irresponsible. It’s called sabotage, and that is what they are trying to do on the way out.”

Cruz likened the Democrat White House’s dying gasp to setting dog poop ablaze.

“It is the equivalent of taking a pile of dog manure, putting it in a paper bag, lighting it on fire, sticking it on someone’s front door and ringing the doorbell,” Cruz said. “That’s what they’re trying to do to the incoming administration.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.