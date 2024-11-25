Alleged ISIS Fighter Released from Home Arrest to Attend Craft Fair

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Natasha Merle has modified the conditions of house arrest for an alleged ISIS fighter to allow her to attend a local craft fair.

Judge Merle’s Friday order came in the case of Halima Salman, who was caught in Syria by forces fighting ISIS in 2019. Salman and 10 other Americans, including five minors, were repatriated to the U.S. from Syria earlier this year, and Salman was released on $500,000 bond after being charged with receiving military-type training from a foreign terrorist organization.

Salman’s bond was signed by 11 sureties, and she was placed on home incarceration, which required the her to be restricted to her home at all times, except for attorney visits, court appearances, and necessary medical treatments.

However, on Friday, Salman asked Judge Merle for her conditions to be modified so she could attend a craft show the next day.

“Ms. Salman’s grandmother, who lives with Halima and serves as a third-party custodian on the bond, has been organizing this annual holiday craft fair at her local church for many years,” Salman’s lawyer, federal public defender Samuel Jacobsen, told Judge Merle.

“Ms. Salman’s grandmother needs help setting up the fair, and specifically requested that Halima—who is excited to participate—join her this year because of Halima’s talent and interest in handmade crafts.”

The DOJ’s prosecutors wrote to Judge Merle on the same day, opposing Salman’s request.

“Home incarceration does not and should permit modifications for socializing and selling goods at a fair,” they said.

However, Judge Merle sided with the defense, allowing Salman to attend the craft fair on Saturday. Merle did tell Salman that her “future requests to modify conditions of release must be made no fewer than three business days prior to relevant dates that are the subject of the request.”

According to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint, Salman received training regarding the handling and operation of an AK-47 in Syria around March 2018, when she was 17. She had travelled from New York to Turkey, and entered Syria from there. She was captured by forces fighting ISIS in 2019, charging documents state.

Salman was interviewed by the FBI in Syria last November, when she told agents that she did not attend any type of training, never owned a weapon, and was never involved in any ISIS activities.

