Monday, November 25, 2024

Michael Moore Rips into Biden: ‘What Have You Been Doing?’

'You on the other hand seem to be trying to cement your legacy as a war monger—doubling down on some of your worst mistakes and worst impulses...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Michael Moore
Michael Moore / PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore tore into President Joe Biden in a lengthy Saturday post on his website.

“What have you been doing?” Moore began.

He quickly attacked the viral video of Biden appearing to wander into the Amazon rainforest.

“I loved how at the end you just turned away and walked into the jungle as if never to be seen from again,” he wrote. “All Presidencies should end this way.”

Moore cited a previously letter he sent the lame-duck president on ideas of what he should do before he leaves office.

It included forgiving all student debt, medical debt and to stop funding the war in Israel.

He blasted Biden for doing very little with his last couple of months in office.

“Instead of using your precious little time left to do something to HELP THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, your first action after Trump won was to fast track the delivery of over $6 Billion in weapons to Ukraine,” he wrote.

He also criticized Biden for allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start firing long range ballistic missiles into Russia.

“You on the other hand seem to be trying to cement your legacy as a war monger—doubling down on some of your worst mistakes and worst impulses,” Moore added.

In addition, he questioned why Biden allowed Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines in Russia.

“This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror?” Moore said. “Like, if Joe’s gotta go, we all gotta go with him… right into World War III?”

Moore was not the only one to believe America could be heading into World War III.

Podcaster Joe Rogan accused Biden and Zelenskyy of trying to start a new World War in a Friday episode of his podcast, according to the New York Post.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out?” Rogan said about Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to fire missiles.

