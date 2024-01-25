Cross One Out: Rumored Trump VP Pick Deemed a ‘Fool’s Errand’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the rumored favorites among potential picks to join the Trump 2024 ticket has opened up about her plans in the years ahead.

During Monday’s Arkansas Christian School Summit, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated her intention to run for re-election in 2026, citing her short tenure as governor.

“I love Arkansas and I feel like I just got started here with one year in office,” Sanders said. “Really, really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in the first year, but I have a really long list of things that I still want to see happen.”

Would Arkansas Gov. @SarahHuckabee, who was one of Donald Trump’s White House press secretaries, be open to serving as his vice president? “I love the job I have,” she says, adding that she hopes to do it “for the next seven years.” pic.twitter.com/MJsyvZom7p — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 21, 2024

Sanders voiced similar sentiments during a Sunday interview with CBS News’s Face the Nation.

“Look, I absolutely love the job I have,” Sanders told host Margaret Brennan. “I think it’s one of the best jobs I could ever ask for and I am honored to serve as governor, and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years.”

Sanders, a former White House press secretary, has emerged as a potential pick for former President Donald Trump, the front-runner and presumed Republican nominee for president. She became the governor of Arkansas in Jan. 2023.

While Trump has declared he knows who his pick is going to be, he has refrained from explicitly disclosing the person’s identity. “I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s gonna be,” Trump stated during a Fox News town hall last week. When pressed for a potential hint, Trump said, “We’d do another show sometime.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., another favorite, joined the campaign trail with Trump and has gained praise for her strong conservative credentials.

Rep. Elise Stefanik wouldn’t get into specific conversations she’s had with Donald Trump, but tells @WMUR9 she “would be honored to serve in a future Trump administration” #FITN https://t.co/sy7JMtMSn7 pic.twitter.com/Xrj0skKrWX — Ross Ketschke WMUR (@RossWMUR) January 20, 2024

“She’s a killer,” Trump said of Stefanik, as reported by NBC News. On Monday, Stefanik expressed that she would be “honored” if Trump taps her as his running mate.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, has indicated that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and possibly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are his favored choices for Trump’s running partner.