Undercover Federal Agents Targeting COVID Dissidents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Investigative reporter David Zweig published an article this week that surveys the various vaccine-fraud cases the Justice Department is prosecuting around the country—revealing that the U.S. government has used undercover federal agents against companies and doctors who helped people avoid COVID-19 tyranny.

Much of Zweig’s report focuses on how many of the COVID vaccine fraudsters seemingly have left-wing politics, which he said debunks the notion that the opposition to COVID mandates was a right-wing phenomenon.

In one case, a New York nurse practitioner was indicted for selling forged vaccination cards and making false entries into the state’s vaccination database. Zweig noted that the defendant is a “natural medicine oriented pediatric nurse,” who has advocated for cupping treatment while at an acupuncturist’s office—”again, not exactly the profile of a typical right-winger,” he said.

Political leanings aside, Zweig showed that the U.S. government has thrown the full weight of its law enforcement apparatus against the COVID dissidents, even using undercover federal agents in come cases.

According to one indictment, the U.S. government used at least two undercover agents against a Utah plastic surgery center that was giving clients vaccine cards without them having taken the jab.

The indictment stated that one undercover agent called the clinic to receive a fake vaccine card. After the agent received the card, another undercover agent did the same. The indictment doesn’t state whether the agents were FBI or from another agency.

“On May 20, 2022, ANDERSEN received a text from Undercover Agent 2’s phone, indicating that Undercover Agent 2’s girlfriend had received a vaccine card and that he was hoping to get one too, and asking if it “still cost $50?” the indictment stated.d

“ANDERSEN replied with a text instructing Undercover Agent 2 to use “signal app”—an encrypted instant messaging system-to communicate with her.”

Another case in the Seattle area entailed the use of at least four undercover feds.

“VAN CAMP sold the false and fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards for profit to purportedly unvaccinated persons, including Buyer-1, Buyer-2, and others, including several law enforcement officers acting in an undercover capacity,” charging documents from that case stated.

Remarking on those cases, Zweig questioned why the federal government is devoting resources towards relatively innocuous cases when crime is running rampant.

The most egregious case of vaccine fraud was that of Julie DeVuono, who allegedly made about $1.5 million off of fake vaccine cards, he said. “But relative to the big players in healthcare grift, for the feds to focus on DeVuono is the equivalent of using undercover agents and aggressive prosecution for a street corner pot dealer instead of a drug kingpin,” he said.

Zweig further noted that many of the cases he found were made after the scientific community accepted that the COVID vaccines didn’t stop transmission or infection.

“This raises the third, most important issue: the mandates were so feared and loathed by significant and diverse numbers of citizens that they were willing to become criminals rather than comply. (Even among the distributors only some of them appeared solely motivated by money. Many cited philosophical opposition to the mandates as their motivation.),” he said.

“Just the smattering of cases I reviewed represents thousands of regular citizens who felt compelled to fake their vaccination status.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.