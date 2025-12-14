Dan Crenshaw Gets into Fight w/ Little Girl

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the thin-skinned globalist RINO known for getting into spats with fellow Republicans, lashed out against a young girl with glasses who grilled him for implying that Jesus was an imaginary figure.

A viral video showed Crenshaw last week during a fundraiser for the Montgomery County Tea Party PAC taking a curt tone with the bespectacled girl during a question-and-answer session.

The girl referenced a 2020 interview in which Crenshaw referred to Jesus as an “archetype,” likening him to Superman while making a distinction from “real” figures like Ronald Reagan.

“I’ve seen you claim to be a Christian,” the girl said. “You’ve talked about God, but when you claim Jesus to be a hero archetype, you not only lied about Jesus not being real, but you lied about being a Christian. I can’t wrap my head around this.”

A peevish Crenshaw responded by telling her to “put a period after the word Jesus and don’t question my faith.”

Audience members reacted in shock, with some saying “Wow” along with boos and one man shouting “You moron.”

Crenshaw awkwardly tried to defend his comments, saying, “Nowhere in that quote am I saying Jesus is not real. That’s a ridiculous statement. … Of course he’s the son of God.”

He later accused the girl of twisting his words.

“This is not very Christlike,” he chided. “This is not very Christian.”

The girl was reported by some online to be around age 10, although Jameson Ellis, a Republican seeking to challenge Crenshaw in next year’s GOP primary, indicated that she was 18.

Crenshaw “had an opportunity to build bridges & respond in love but, instead, he did this,” Ellis wrote in a post that featured the encounter from another angle.

Tonight at the Montgomery County Tea Party meeting, @DanCrenshawTX was confronted by an 18 y/o girl about him calling Jesus a hero archetype. He had an opportunity to build bridges & respond in love but, instead, he did this…#JamesonEllisForCongress #FireDCfromDC pic.twitter.com/rY4rmI4YDU — Jameson Ellis (@thejamesonellis) January 18, 2022

Crenshaw’s communications team attempted to do damage control after the footage went viral, playing the sympathy card by invoking his long-dead mother.

“His faith is very important to him because he used it to get through seriously trying circumstances,” a spokesperson told People magazine. “This is a guy who lost his mom to breast cancer when he was a 10-year-old. His mom taught him about faith and passed those lessons on to Dan.”

But in what some might see as an “eye for an eye” moment, Crenshaw’s team also sought to cast him as the victim by attacking Ellis for what they claimed was a setup.

“It is sad that our opponent is so desperate for attention that he used an 18-year-old to question Dan’s faith as part of a cheap political stunt,” a Crenshaw spokesperson said.

Ellis denied being behind the confrontation, although he did post a photo that featured the girl holding one of his campaign signs.

It was a great night none the less! pic.twitter.com/ijlsIOx1NZ — Jameson Ellis (@thejamesonellis) January 18, 2022

Crenshaw, an alumnus of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders initiative, has been a regular roadblock to President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda.

He notably sparred with conservative reporter Nick Sortor and troll-turned-influencer Phillip “Catturd” Buchanan last year over criticism of a congressional pay hike that Crenshaw spearheaded.

Anonymous coward like “catturd” talking shit without any evidence. I’m used to it. Sorry I was guy fighting the wars that little bitches like you would never dare to. One of us has actually served this country and continues to, while losers like you make money being trolls on… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 19, 2024

“Sorry I was guy [sic] fighting the wars that little bitches like you would never dare to,” Crenshaw told Buchanan in the profanity-laced meltdown.

Crenshaw also has incurred sharp criticism from conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who ridiculed him as “Eye-Patch McCain” during a Fox News broadcast.

In another viral interview, Crenshaw, appearing to speak candidly off the cuff, said he would kill Carlson if the two ever met face-to-face.

After our interview I asked Dan Crenshaw if he had ever met @TuckerCarlson. He said: "I would kill him if I saw him" I laughed it off. He said: "No seriously, I would kill him" Watch my interview below where I asked if he is a "NeoCon" 👇 https://t.co/T7ZwyK0qWx — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) February 24, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.