Dan Crenshaw Gets a Primary Challenger after Anti-MAGA Meltdown

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has come into the MAGA movement’s crosshairs after he melted down in a tirade against conservative influencers earlier this week, the Business and Politics Review reported.

On Wednesday, Crenshaw went on a profanity-laced rant about rumors that he was behind the push for a pay raise for members of Congress that helped drive backlash against the stopgap Continuing Resolution.

All appearances and rumors suggest that Crenshaw was willing to sell out the American people for a pay raise, by continuing his support for large-scale United States aid for Ukraine, all while sliding in a pay raise for himself and his colleagues.

President-elect Donald Trump even chimed in, noting in a joint statement with Vice President-elect JD Vance that anything else other than calling the Democrats’ bluff on a government shutdown would be “a betrayal of our country.” Trump and Vance have been pushing for Republicans to place a limit on American debt.

As a result, Crenshaw’s behind-the-scenes machinations appear to have potential consequences for his political career.

BIGGEST LOSER: It’s official, the biggest loser in the Continuing Resolution fight was @DanCrenshawTX. He made it clear he would sell out America for a 40% pay raise. When Americans called him out he attacked them personally on X. It is time to primary Eyepatch McCain. pic.twitter.com/p7BJ9c5joq — @amuse (@amuse) December 19, 2024

In response to Crenshaw’s shortcomings, Valentina Gomez, a Texas financier, announced that she would run for the United States Congress in Texas, trying to unseat Crenshaw in the 2026 primary election.

Gomez posted on Wednesday announcing her campaign platform in outline:

I’m running for Congress in Texas.

I don’t fear pdfs, criminals, or the crooks in DC. I only fear God. pic.twitter.com/sWiZBOdTmf — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) December 18, 2024

“I’m running for Congress in Texas, and I’m taking down a RINO and a dinosaur once and for all,” she said, alluding to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Crenshaw as well.

Gomez accused Johnson of being “a little man with no balls that funds Ukraine and betrays the American people every chance he gets” noting that Congress is “full of crooks.”

According to the aspiring congresswoman, her greatest asset will be that she has no interest in impressing DC administrators.

“I don’t give a f*** what all those bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. think about me,” Gomez added.

Meanwhile, the President-elect has also signaled that it may be time to primary Rep. Chip Roy, R.-Texas, whom he referred to recently as “another ambitious guy with no talent.”