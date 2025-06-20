Court Shelves Judge’s ICE Obstruction Case Pending Dismissal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan—accused of shielding an illegal alien from ICE agents—was removed from the calendar on Thursday as the court reviews her motion to dismiss the case altogether.

The DOJ accused Dugan of aiding Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien from Mexico, in evading a federal arrest warrant over his immigration status. He had been previously deported and was in state court to face domestic battery charges.

Flores-Ruiz slipped past federal agents in the courtroom with the assistance of Dugan on April 18, federal prosecutors alleged.

Dugan now faces one count of obstruction or impeding a federal proceeding and one count of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.

According to CBS News journalist Scott MacFarlane, the federal court pulled the trial from the calendar as it considers Dugan’s motion to dismiss.

The court could decide the case’s fate on those legal arguments alone, MacFarlane wrote on X.

Judge Hannah Dugan's trial — for alleged obstruction of federal immigration agents — is OFF the calendar The federal court first wants to look through — and possibly rule — on Dugan's motion to dismiss the case — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 19, 2025

In a filing reviewed by Headline USA, Dugan’s attorneys claimed her charges violate the U.S. Constitution.

“The government’s prosecution of Judge Dugan is virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional—it violates the Tenth Amendment and fundamental principles of federalism and comity reflected in that amendment and in the very structure of the United States Constitution,” her lawyers wrote.

They contend Dugan is entitled to “absolute judicial immunity” for all official acts, including escorting Flores-Ruiz out a back door.

It is unclear when a federal judge could rule on the case.