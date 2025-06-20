Thursday, June 19, 2025

Court Shelves Judge’s ICE Obstruction Case Pending Dismissal

Dugan now faces one count of obstruction or impeding a federal proceeding and one count of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest. ...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan—accused of shielding an illegal alien from ICE agents—was removed from the calendar on Thursday as the court reviews her motion to dismiss the case altogether. 

The DOJ accused Dugan of aiding Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien from Mexico, in evading a federal arrest warrant over his immigration status. He had been previously deported and was in state court to face domestic battery charges. 

Flores-Ruiz slipped past federal agents in the courtroom with the assistance of Dugan on April 18, federal prosecutors alleged. 

Dugan now faces one count of obstruction or impeding a federal proceeding and one count of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest. 

According to CBS News journalist Scott MacFarlane, the federal court pulled the trial from the calendar as it considers Dugan’s motion to dismiss.

The court could decide the case’s fate on those legal arguments alone, MacFarlane wrote on X.

In a filing reviewed by Headline USA, Dugan’s attorneys claimed her charges violate the U.S. Constitution. 

“The government’s prosecution of Judge Dugan is virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional—it violates the Tenth Amendment and fundamental principles of federalism and comity reflected in that amendment and in the very structure of the United States Constitution,” her lawyers wrote. 

They contend Dugan is entitled to “absolute judicial immunity” for all official acts, including escorting Flores-Ruiz out a back door. 

It is unclear when a federal judge could rule on the case.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Viral: Trio Walk Out on $200 Bill at Black-Owned Chicago Restaurant

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com