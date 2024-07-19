Court Blocks Ariz. Illegals from Registering to Vote… Until September

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a decision released Thursday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals determined that illegal immigrants were not allowed to vote in Arizona.

🚨BREAKING: HUGE ELECTION INTEGRITY WIN🚨 The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of @AZSenateGOP and the @AZGOP and will stop non-citizens from voting in our elections. We are one MAJOR step closer to secure elections in Arizona! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/y50AhITHn3 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) July 18, 2024

However, the ruling will apply only through the primary elections, Votebeat Arizona reported.

With an appeals court scheduled to hear the case in September, it leaves open the possibility that the Gov. Katie Hobbs’s outrageous election-law loophole to let illegals vote in federal races may yet be reversed ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, with little time left afterward to seek additional remedy.

The current Arizona law inexplicably requires proof of citizenship for state elections but not for federal ones. With Democrats currently in control, recent advertisements actively encouraged illegal immigrants to fill out applications for ballots, warning them that without ID they would only be sent the federal ballot.

This was from the AHCCCS; Arizona Medicaid. The AHCCCS is sending out voter registration forms. In these forms in the instructions it states non citizens can vote on federal ballots. Pretty sure this is in violations of state and federal statutes and constitutions. pic.twitter.com/qqObcksZmW — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) June 24, 2024

The 9th Circuit’s temporary stay requires those registering to vote in the state have to provide proof of citizenship for federal elections as well.

The Circuit Court in any case reversed the decision of a lower court, which had argued that the National Voter Registration Act preempted the need for proof of citizenship with respect to voting in federal elections in particular, even if the State of Arizona could still require it for state and local elections.

Arizona State Senate President Warren Petersen said the ruling was a victory for those who care about free and fair elections.

“Only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in our elections,” he wrote in response.

“It sounds like common sense, but the radical left elected officials in our state continue to reject this notion, disrespecting the voices of our lawful Arizona voters.”

According to Petersen, however, the only way to adequately address the issue in the long run is for the United States Congress to act.

“We are grateful the court is upholding this provision in our law, and it’s time for Congress to take action to ensure only lawful U.S. citizens are voting in federal races,” he concluded.

Not all were pleased with the ruling. Progressive Arizona election lawyer Jim Barton called the ruling “bad news,” because it may mean lower voter turnout if only citizens can vote.