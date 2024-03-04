Raskin Whines Supreme Court May Uphold Trump’s Immunity Defense

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., whined on Sunday that the Supreme Court agreed to hear former President Donald Trump’s executive immunity defense in response to the federal indictment related to the 2020 election

In an interview on MSNBC’s Inside with Jean Psaki, Raskin argued that the Supreme Court should have dismissed Trump’s appeals and let the D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling stand, rejecting the former president’s claim that his attempts to challenge the election results fell within his presidential duties.

“We don’t have a king here, we had a revolution against a king and the Constitution is written so that presidents’ main job is to take care [that] the laws are faithfully executed, not faithfully violated in his own interest,” Raskin claimed about Trump.

Raskin conveniently told Psaki that the lower court’s decision was “completely exhaustive” and “totally compelling.”

The Democratic lawmaker said that the lower court concluded that “the claim that the president can escape criminal prosecution for criminal acts that he conducts in office is utterly antithetical to everything that we know about our constitution.”

Raskin’s remarks followed the Supreme Court’s decision to review Trump’s defense in the criminal case led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump: Jack Smith is deranged person because he wants to hurt people. We’re hurting him. He stinks. Some of these animals, they are bad. pic.twitter.com/MGrWklG5lz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2024

Trump faces four counts related to these efforts, including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump appealed the charges, asserting that he is shielded from criminal prosecution due to his role as president.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, currently presiding over the case, rejected in December Trump’s arguments. The D.C. Circuit Court similarly dismissed these claims, leading to the case’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

The high court, on Feb. 28, agreed to hear Trump’s defense, with the first hearing potentially taking place during or before April 22.