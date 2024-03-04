Quantcast
Sunday, March 3, 2024

Raskin Whines Supreme Court May Uphold Trump’s Immunity Defense

'We don’t have a king here...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jamie Raskin
Jamie Raskin / IMAGE: C-SPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., whined on Sunday that the Supreme Court agreed to hear former President Donald Trump’s executive immunity defense in response to the federal indictment related to the 2020 election 

In an interview on MSNBC’s Inside with Jean Psaki, Raskin argued that the Supreme Court should have dismissed Trump’s appeals and let the D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling stand, rejecting the former president’s claim that his attempts to challenge the election results fell within his presidential duties. 

“We don’t have a king here, we had a revolution against a king and the Constitution is written so that presidents’ main job is to take care [that] the laws are faithfully executed, not faithfully violated in his own interest,” Raskin claimed about Trump. 

Raskin conveniently told Psaki that the lower court’s decision was “completely exhaustive” and “totally compelling.”  

The Democratic lawmaker said that the lower court concluded that “the claim that the president can escape criminal prosecution for criminal acts that he conducts in office is utterly antithetical to everything that we know about our constitution.” 

Raskin’s remarks followed the Supreme Court’s decision to review Trump’s defense in the criminal case led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump faces four counts related to these efforts, including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump appealed the charges, asserting that he is shielded from criminal prosecution due to his role as president. 

Judge Tanya Chutkan, currently presiding over the case, rejected in December Trump’s arguments. The D.C. Circuit Court similarly dismissed these claims, leading to the case’s elevation to the Supreme Court. 

The high court, on Feb. 28, agreed to hear Trump’s defense, with the first hearing potentially taking place during or before April 22.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rep. Donalds Tells Haley to Pack Her Bags: ‘It’s Basically Over’
Next article
Conservatives Mock Haley’s DC Victory as ‘Most Swamp Thing’ Ever

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com