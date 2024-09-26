Conservative Mourn Infowars on Deathbed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives on Twitter recently expressed their sadness and outrage over the fact that Alex Jones’s company, Infowars, will be sold off to the highest bidder and liquidated.

Forbes reported that Judge Christopher Lopez ordered the auction of the news company to pay for legal damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Owen Shroyer, one of the political commentators on Infowars, responded to the recent news by saying how proud he is about deciding to work for the company, even though he paid the price by being targeted by the establishment. He then noted that Jones’s beliefs have become more mainstream, and the recent news is not the end of the world.

My Public Statement On The News Of Infowars Shutdown pic.twitter.com/Eb9vsK6oQ9 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 25, 2024

Conservatives in the comments section supported Shroyer, Jones and the entire Infowars team.

“This fight for truth, free speech and our First Amendment rights is more important now than ever. The attacks against you only prove how powerful the truth can be when it exposes the lies of the establishment. We’re proud to stand with InfoWars in this battle for our freedom and the future of our country. Stay strong—this is far from over, and we’re with you every step of the way,” the Next News Network wrote.

We’re standing in complete solidarity with you, Owen, Alex Jones, and the entire InfoWars team. This fight for truth, free speech, and our First Amendment rights is more important now than ever. The attacks against you only prove how powerful the truth can be when it exposes… — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) September 25, 2024

Jones launched a live stream one day after Shroyer’s announcement, answering the questions regarding the recent news.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To Reports That Infowars Will Be Closed By November! Plus, Congress Introduces Legislation For Replacement Of Elected Officials Killed In Nuclear War! Tune In LIVE https://t.co/n1reKCvcNJ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 25, 2024

“Alex Jones didn’t kill their children; the FBI let that happen,” @donaldjwl wrote.

Alex Jones didn’t kill their children, the FBI let that happen. — The Blue Curmudgeon (@donaldjwl) September 25, 2024

Some people also pointed out that the recent decision was made because the establishment just wanted to silence him.

“How is liquidating his source of income going to benefit his creditors? This has nothing to do with the bankruptcy and is all about silencing him,” @JenkinsBoom wrote.

How is liquidating his source of income going to benefit his creditors? This has nothing to do with the bankruptcy and is all about silencing him. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) September 24, 2024

Others also highlighted how the mainstream media have constantly lied without facing the consequences.

When will the mainstream media be held accountable and auctioned off to cover the damages caused by their relentless Covid fearmongering? — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 24, 2024

“This is brutal injustice,” the Post Millennial’s editor-in-chief wrote.

This is a brutal injustice. The families couldn't prosecute the shooter bc he was dead, so they went after Alex Jones. Judge will approve auction of Alex Jones’ Infowars to pay Sandy Hook families https://t.co/jWPPflrgAY — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 25, 2024

Many people also urged Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and turned it into a free-speech platform, to buy Infowars and give it back to Jones.

Elon Musk should buy InfoWars. https://t.co/FsmWxFLHNW — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) September 25, 2024

However, host of Liberty Lockdown Clint Russel went as far as to dare Mark Zuckerberg to buy Infowars and prove conservatives that he is not just another Big Tech totalitarian who wants to censor those who don’t agree with the leftist status quo.

“Zuckerberg spent years censoring the truth during a pandemic. [Do you] want to call yourself a libertarian, now? To be forgiven? To show you’ve changed? Here’s your path: buy Infowars at the liquidation auction and immediately hire Alex Jones to run it,” he wrote.