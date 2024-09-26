Quantcast
Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Conservative Mourn Infowars on Deathbed

'This is brutal injustice...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Alex Jones
Alex Jones / PHOTO: Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives on Twitter recently expressed their sadness and outrage over the fact that Alex Jones’s company, Infowars, will be sold off to the highest bidder and liquidated.

Forbes reported that Judge Christopher Lopez ordered the auction of the news company to pay for legal damages to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Owen Shroyer, one of the political commentators on Infowars, responded to the recent news by saying how proud he is about deciding to work for the company, even though he paid the price by being targeted by the establishment. He then noted that Jones’s beliefs have become more mainstream, and the recent news is not the end of the world.

Conservatives in the comments section supported Shroyer, Jones and the entire Infowars team.

“This fight for truth, free speech and our First Amendment rights is more important now than ever. The attacks against you only prove how powerful the truth can be when it exposes the lies of the establishment. We’re proud to stand with InfoWars in this battle for our freedom and the future of our country. Stay strong—this is far from over, and we’re with you every step of the way,” the Next News Network wrote.

Jones launched a live stream one day after Shroyer’s announcement, answering the questions regarding the recent news.

“Alex Jones didn’t kill their children; the FBI let that happen,” @donaldjwl wrote.

Some people also pointed out that the recent decision was made because the establishment just wanted to silence him.

“How is liquidating his source of income going to benefit his creditors? This has nothing to do with the bankruptcy and is all about silencing him,” @JenkinsBoom wrote.

Others also highlighted how the mainstream media have constantly lied without facing the consequences.

“This is brutal injustice,” the Post Millennial’s editor-in-chief wrote.

Many people also urged Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and turned it into a free-speech platform, to buy Infowars and give it back to Jones.

However, host of Liberty Lockdown Clint Russel went as far as to dare Mark Zuckerberg to buy Infowars and prove conservatives that he is not just another Big Tech totalitarian who wants to censor those who don’t agree with the leftist status quo.

“Zuckerberg spent years censoring the truth during a pandemic. [Do you] want to call yourself a libertarian, now? To be forgiven? To show you’ve changed? Here’s your path: buy Infowars at the liquidation auction and immediately hire Alex Jones to run it,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Rebukes Bloodthirsty Iran, Laments Ukraine’s Demise in Economic Policy Speech
Next article
Trump-Supporting Mom Confronts School for Forcing Daughter to Vote for Dems

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com