Trump-Supporting Mom Confronts School for Forcing Daughter to Vote for Dems

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A mother in Pittsburgh recently released a video in which she stated that school workers pulled her 17-year-old daughter out of her class to register her to vote without the mother’s consent.

The mother, Kay Montana, added that the school officials told her daughter, Nyla, that she should not vote for Donald Trump because “black people would be doomed” if he became the president.

The video became viral on social media platforms, which resulted in conservatives getting angry about what happened and questioning whether other teenagers in the school were forced to register to vote.

Pennsylvania is a swing state that could change the outcome of the 2024 election.

In the video, Kay talked in detail about Nyla’s experience while in school.

“Why would you all pull my daughter out of class and tell her who to vote for? I am her mother, and I have yet to have this conversation with her about the upcoming election. I have not signed any consent forms allowing my daughter to register to vote at school,” she said in the video.

Kay said that even though her daughter is still technically a minor, she would become an adult on Oct. 5, 2024, which means that Nyla would have an entire month to register to vote at that point.

Kay learned about what happened only because her daughter told her, and no school officials were informing Kay about the situation. In the video, she also included screenshots of the text messages between her and Nyla discussing what happened.

Soon after releasing the first video, she posted a second one, capturing how she confronted the school official. Instead of admitting that she engaged in the election interference, the school official claimed it was a misunderstanding, which again contradicted Nyla’s words.

At the end of the video, Kay said she would remove her daughter from the school because she wasn’t comfortable there anymore.

After that, Kay released a third video, in which she answered some questions other people asked her. She said that her daughter was registered as a Democrat, noted that it is possible that the school did the same thing to other students and stated that the principal was sitting in the same room when Kay was talking with a minority inspector without saying a word.

In the video, Kay also said that she contacted Fox News and the Board of Education but has yet to receive a response from either.