Legislation to End Cashless Bail in D.C., Nationwide Introduced in Senate

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump issued executive orders to take steps to eliminate cashless bail nationwide, some lawmakers have introduced legislation to codify the orders.

The Ending Cashless Bail in Our Nation’s Capital Act and Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act were introduced in the Senate by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. The pair argues the legislation “would keep violent criminals” off the streets by ending the controversial policy that critics claim creates a revolving door for criminals.

Like the president’s executive orders, the legislation would restrict certain federal funds for states and localities with cashless bail policies.

Blackburn says the policies ‘empower’ criminals, echoing similar sentiments from the White House.

“Cashless bail and other soft-on-crime policies have empowered violent criminals across our country, putting the lives of law-abiding citizens at risk,” said Blackburn.

Cornyn voiced concerns, saying cashless bail policies strain law enforcement.

“Cashless bail is a soft-on-crime policy that not only endangers innocent Americans, but also erodes trust in the justice system and drains law enforcement resources by forcing police to play a game of catch-and-release with repeat offenders,” said Cornyn. “Washington, D.C. should be a shining city the world looks to as a model for safety and security.”

The legislation further clarifies Trump’s orders, specifically outlining funding restrictions.

“The Ending Cashless Bail in Our Nation’s Capital Act would require Washington, D.C. to use the highest level of cash bail necessary for dangerous offenders as a condition of pretrial release and ensure anyone charged with violent crimes like murder, rape, carjacking, and sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, or burglary stay behind bars while awaiting trial,” according to a release from Blackburn’s office. “The Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act would prohibit the award of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to states or localities that limit the use of cash bail.”

The district’s controversial cashless bail policy has been in effect since 1992.

If passed, the legislation could significantly impact states like California and Illinois, where cash bail is banned under most circumstances.

Supporters of cashless bail argue that the practice of cash bail unfairly harms low-income and minority communities.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is expected to introduce companion legislation in the House.