Communist Party, Soros Sponsoring Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The anti-Trump “No Kings” protests planned for Saturday are being funded by liberal billionaire George Soros and a network of Marxist-aligned organizations.

The protests, typically marked by low turnout and vague objectives, are being held nationwide. However, one of the main rallies is set for New York City’s Father Duffy Square at 11 a.m. local time. Top Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are expected to attend.

One of the pamphlets obtained by Headline USA shows that several Marxist groups, including the Communist Party USA and the Democratic Socialists of America, are sponsoring the New York City-based “No Kings” protest.

A closer look at the event revealed deep ties to George Soros, as his Open Society Foundations has granted millions to Indivisible, the group credited with creating the “No Kings” protest format.

According to OSF’s website, the organization awarded Indivisible a two-year, $3 million grant “to support the grantee’s social welfare activities.”

That funding is significant, as Indivisible is directly managing the “data and communications” operations of the No Kings protest, according to Fox News.

FIRST ON FOX: George Soros’ foundation is helping bankroll the anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests planned this weekend in cities nationwide. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is sounding the alarm to FOX News, saying: “This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded… pic.twitter.com/54XE3IyT6R — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2025

Soros’s foundation has faced criticism for years over its financial influence in left-wing politics, funneling vast sums to progressive and radical organizations.

Public records reviewed by Headline USA show OSF has given Indivisible roughly $7.6 million since 2018.

The ties between OSF and Indivisible extended beyond funding, as Indivisible co-founder and co-executive director Leah Greenberg previously worked for Tom Perriello, the former congressman who later ran OSF.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted the upcoming rally and its ties to radical leftist groups during a press conference on Friday.

“If you think about what’s going to happen here tomorrow, you’re going to bring together the Marxists, the socialists, the Antifa advocates, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat Party,” he said. “That is the modern Democratic Party.”

SPEAKER JOHNSON on the "No Kings" rally: “If you think about what’s going to happen here tomorrow, you’re going to bring together the Marxists, the socialists, the Antifa advocates, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat Party—that is the modern… pic.twitter.com/UYRVFSspvv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2025

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., echoed Johnson’s remarks on X, writing: “Chuck Schumer is more interested in appeasing his radical leftist base than ending the Schumer Shutdown and paying our troops.”