Saturday, October 18, 2025

Trump White House Mulls Pardon for Binance Founder CZ

Zhao pleaded guilty, stepped down as CEO, and paid a $50 million personal fine...

Posted by Jose Nino
Is Bitcoin Ready To Retire Gold?

(José Niño, Headline USA) People close to Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance CEO known as “CZ,” say talks are heating up inside the Trump White House over whether to issue a presidential pardon for the crypto executive, according to reporting from Charles Gasparino, Senior Correspondent at FOX Business.  

Zhao, once one of the most powerful figures in digital finance, served time after a 2023 plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that forced Binance to pay $4.3 billion in fines.  

Sources familiar with the discussions say several of Trump’s senior advisers see the case as politically charged. They describe it as part of what they call the Biden administration’s broader crackdown on cryptocurrency.

Zhao remains the largest individual shareholder in Binance, and a pardon could pave the way for his return to the company. He founded the exchange in 2017 and expanded it into the world’s leading platform for Bitcoin and crypto trading.  

Speculation about a pardon has persisted for months, but sources now believe a decision is nearing.  

Bitcoin Magazine noted that Zhao’s 2023 conviction became one of the most high-profile moments in the government’s campaign against major exchanges. U.S. prosecutors accused Binance of facilitating transactions with sanctioned entities and failing to enforce anti-money-laundering controls. 

Zhao pleaded guilty, stepped down as CEO, and paid a $50 million personal fine.  

He was sentenced to four months in prison and released in September 2024 after serving time in a low-security California facility and later in a halfway house.  

According to Bitcoin Magazine, even critics of Binance have questioned the severity of the charges. Trump’s advisers reportedly see Zhao’s case as a chance to highlight what one called a “new era of crypto policy,” emphasizing innovation over punishment.  

Gasparino notes that a final decision could arrive by the end of the year, though Trump’s focus remains divided between foreign policy flashpoints involving Gaza, Ukraine, and renewed trade disputes with China. He adds that clemency discussions “often take longer than expected.”  

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Communist Party, Soros Sponsoring Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests
Next article
White House Joins Liberal App Bluesky and Trolls Trump Opponents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com