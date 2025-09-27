Comey’s Son-in-Law Sat on Team Handling His Indictment

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ex-FBI Director James Comey’s indictment has revealed yet another family member planted inside the Justice Department, this one from the same office that initially refused to investigate the disgraced former FBI director.

Troy A. Edwards, Jr., Comey’s son-in-law, resigned from his top prosecutorial position Thursday, shortly after the DOJ announced Comey’s indictment in connection with alleged false statements given to Congress.

Edwards’s employment with the DOJ was relatively unknown until legacy media began reporting on his resignation, reportedly in protest of his father-in-law’s indictment.

He worked as a senior national security prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a coveted and influential position within the DOJ.

The exact date Edwards joined the DOJ is unclear, but court records reviewed by Headline USA confirm he has been with the DOJ since at least 2018.

Edwards’s resignation letter was conveniently leaked to CNN. It read, “To uphold my oath to the Constitution and country, I hereby resign as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Department of Justice effective immediately.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia is the same office that initially declined to seek a criminal indictment against Comey after he allegedly lied to Congress about facilitating the leak of internal memos to the legacy media.

Comey wrote the memos during his 2017 meetings with President Donald Trump. They later formed part of the basis for appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel, a move that undermined the Trump presidency for years.

Comey’s leak of the memos has long been known to officials, including the DOJ Inspector General, who rebuked him for the acts in a special report.

Comey testified before Congress in 2017 that he never leaked the memos and then doubled down in a separate hearing in 2022, prompting the indictment.

Despite this, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia slow-walked its investigation, nearly allowing the statute of limitations to expire.

This prompted Trump to fire Erik Siebert, the top prosecutor in the office, who had been endorsed by Democrats for the position. Siebert had joined the office in 2010.