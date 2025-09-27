Trump Supporters Depicted Hanging from Nooses in Houston Display

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Insensitive decorations in a Houston neighborhood appeared to show mannequins hanging from nooses while wearing MAGA hats, seemingly as part of Halloween celebrations.

The display in Houston’s predominantly Hispanic Second Ward featured two hanging mannequins next to a third mannequin in a poncho under a waving Mexican flag.

The execution-style themed decoration — first reported by Freedom News via X on Thursdays — also featured two caskets placed nearby for effect.

The mannequins in MAGA hats also wore black face masks, seemingly referencing the facial coverings used by ICE agents, who have faced violent threats since President Donald Trump was sworn into office in January 2025.

Ward neighborhood, a family's annual Halloween display has caused controversy online and throughout the community after many have flocked to see the spectacle.

The Halloween display drew backlash on social media, in large part because it came just days after an ICE facility in Texas was shot at by a suspect reportedly targeting officers enforcing Trump’s immigration policies.

The shooter, Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted wound but left behind notes railing against the federal government with “ANTI-ICE” engraved into an unspent bullet. He killed a detainee and wounded two others.

New surveillance video shows the moment a gunman started shooting into a van filled with agents and detainees parked outside an ICE field office in Dallas earlier this week. https://t.co/yboaFbfZCS pic.twitter.com/OztaayoaPz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 26, 2025

Democrats have fueled anti-ICE sentiment, claiming the agency discriminates against Hispanic communities. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, even compared ICE to “slave patrols” from the 17th century that hunted runaway slaves.

🚨 WTF?! REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: "When I see ICE, I see slave patrols." "If you know the history of policing, you understand they were born out of slave patrols." Jasmine Crockett is ENCOURAGING violence against ICE. She must be expelled from Congress. pic.twitter.com/533hjK5PZk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2025

According to Statistical Atlas, Houson’s Second Ward is roughly 75 Hispanic. About 11 percent of residents identify as white, and 10 percent as black.

It is still unclear who created the decoration or whether it was intended as political theater or a statement about rising violence targeting ICE officers.