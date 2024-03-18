Comer: ‘Criminal Referrals’ Imminent if Hunter Skips Hearing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., stated Sunday that criminal referrals could be imminent if Hunter Biden fails to attend a March 20 public hearing that aims at clarifying the inconsistent narratives regarding President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in an influence-peddling scheme.

Comer’s mention of potential criminal referrals followed criticism from Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, who derided the hearing as a “carnival sideshow” lacking “proper” purpose. However, Comer cautioned that if Hunter Biden does not appear, “it’s not going to end well for the Bidens.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Comer stated, “We have three witnesses … that have already testified under oath to significantly different stories as to what exactly the Biden influence peddling schemes were. This is very serious because we’re at the point now of criminal referrals.”

“We are at the point now of criminal referrals” — James Comer to Maria Bartiromo on the impeachment investigation, which seems increasingly unlikely to culminate in an actual impeachment pic.twitter.com/WADv5XqVsl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024

Responding, Bartiromo inquired about the number of referrals anticipated in the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, to which Comer replied, “multiple.”

He elaborated, saying, “We’ve accumulated lots of evidence of wrongdoing from the 170 suspicious activity reports to the multiple shell companies that were used to launder the money and then send the 10 different Biden family members incremental payments.”

Comer’s remarks pointed to several payments allegedly originating from foreign entities and distributed among various members of the Biden family. Notably, these transactions occurred during Joe Biden’s vice presidency and involved countries such as Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Russia.

Discussing these payments, Comer remarked, “I think most Americans would agree that we don’t need the immediate family of our president of the United States profiting to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from our adversaries.”

Later in the same interview, he added, “We’re at the point of holding people accountable for criminal wrongdoing, and I think we’ve already demonstrated several instances of criminal mischief by multiple members of the Biden family.”

Comer’s Sunday remarks mirror those of Republican lawmakers who anticipate a potential Republican victory in the 2024 White House race. Consequently, they could appoint an attorney general ready to act on those criminal referrals if the current Democrat incumbent, Merrick Garland, does not.