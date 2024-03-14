Hunter Backtracks Again; Rejects Public Hearing He Initially Requested

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden has formally declined an invitation to appear before a public impeachment hearing set for March 20, despite his months-long desire for such a public hearing.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell voiced this rejection in a Wednesday letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., rebuking the hearing as a “carnival show” and “not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended,” as reported by the New York Post.

Hunter Biden’s response came after House Republicans announced a public hearing to further expose the contradictions between the transcribed interviews of President Joe Biden’s son and those of his business partners.

Among those invited are Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, all of whom have revealing stories implicating Joe Biden in the contentious business dealings of his son

In response to Hunter’s invitation decline, Comer said, “Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come.”

🚨STATEMENT🚨 @GOPoversight has called Hunter Biden’s bluff. For months he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates, he is refusing to come. Next week’s hearing is moving forward and we fully expect Hunter to participate.👇 pic.twitter.com/W34Dgs4pdD — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 13, 2024

The hearing is likely to be damaging for the Biden family, as the scheduled witnesses will reassess what they told lawmakers in separate behind-closed-door meetings: the business model of Hunter Biden was to sell access to the president.

Hunter Biden’s refusal to attend the new hearing is a stark departure from his previous demands.

He infamously defied a subpoena for a Dec. 13 deposition, opting instead to hold a highly dramatic press conference outside the Capitol. In the speech, he demanded what Republicans are now offering: a public hearing.

Hunter Biden ultimately yielded to threats of contempt of Congress charges and participated in a transcribed interview in private on Feb. 28.

The March 20 hearing is still scheduled to proceed.