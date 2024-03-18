Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Admits Being ‘Naive’ After Dems Exposed Her Identity

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, known for her accusations against then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in 2018, said she was “naive” when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Maybe I was naive for sure about the consequences and how bad it would be after I testified,” Blasey Ford said during an interview with CBS’s Sunday Morning.

Her remarks referred to her 2018 testimony before the Senate, during which she claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both high schoolers. There has been no evidence to prove such claims.

TOMORROW: In 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her in high school. Her testimony sparked controversy and threats to her family. Ford has since penned a memoir, “One Way Back,” detailing her ordeal. pic.twitter.com/HgtHetrg1W — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 16, 2024

Blasey Ford initially shared her story in a confidential letter with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. However, the letter was later leaked to The Intercept. Feinstein faced scorching criticism amid accusations that her office made the letter public to sink Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh categorically denied such allegations, with several party attendees stating they did not remember any altercation between Ford and Kavanaugh. Despite this, Senate Democrats cunningly sought to tarnish Kavanaugh’s reputation as a mass rapist.

When pressed about why everyone but her remembered the party, Blasey Ford replied on Sunday: “There were so many parties in high school and this was a pretty unremarkable one and his friends not being able to recall that evening, I guess, just doesn’t surprise me because everyone sort of got together almost every night to hang out together.”

She added: “For survivors out there, you know it happens to you, so even if no one ever believed you or no one thought it happens or no one saw it… it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

CBS reported that Blasey Ford had to stay in hotel rooms following her testimony. Recounting the death threats, she recalled: “‘I want to see you six feet under.’ ‘I want to see you 12 feet under’ — a lot of those. ‘I hope you get cancer.’ ‘I hope you die.’ ‘I give you a year.’ ‘Glad you have two kids because we have two opportunities.’”

Blasey Ford said six years after making her story public, she still hires security, costing at least $10,000 a night.

Blasey Ford’s remarks came after the release of her memoir: One Way Back.

Democrats have weaponized her remarks against Kavanaugh and former President Donald Trump, accusing the former of being an illegitimate justice on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has faced credible death threats following his appointment to the court.

The primary witness to the alleged assault, Mark Judge, stated, “I have no memory of this alleged incident,” and affirmed that he “does not recall the party” and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Additionally, Patrick J. Smyth, another individual identified by Blasey Ford as having attended the party in the 1980s, declared, “I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.’”