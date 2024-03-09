Quantcast
Saturday, March 9, 2024

‘Come to Jesus’: Biden Admits to Proselytizing Bibi in Hot Mic, Sends Troops to Aid Hamas

'Sir, you're on a hot mic...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden State of the Union (Source: Screenshot / C-SPAN)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden was caught in a hot mic moment on Thursday, emphasizing that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is Jewish, about the need for a “come-to-Jesus” moment.

The hot mic incident occurred after Biden finished his gaffe-and-cough-ridden State of the Union address on Thursday. Video footage from CSPAN showed Biden conversing with Sen. Michael Bennet, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

During the exchange, Bennet, D-Colo., suggested to Biden that the administration must advocate for humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the area in Israel governed by Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Biden, in agreement, replied: “I told him, Bibi – and don’t repeat this – but you and I are going to have a ‘come-to-Jesus’ meeting.”

The verbal slip was captured by one of Biden’s aides who approached the president, informing him, “Sir, you’re on a hot mic.” 

Prompting Blinken’s laughter, Biden jested, “I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That was good.”

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, was a contentious topic during Biden’s address on Thursday. 

In his speech, Biden pledged to deploy U.S. military to support the construction of a temporary pier aimed at facilitating aid into Gaza. 

“No U.S. boots will be on the ground,” Biden assured. “A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.”

Biden’s pro-Palestinian rhetoric appeared to mark an attempt to appease discontent left-wing voters. 

Several polls and Super Tuesday votes revealed a staggering number of uncommitted voters, many of whom oppose the U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas. 

These uncommitted voters, critics point out, threaten Biden’s re-election bid, forcing the president to now focus on aiding Palestinians.

